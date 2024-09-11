Nigeria: VP Shettima Arrives Borno for On-the-Spot Flood Assessment

10 September 2024
Leadership (Abuja)

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to conduct an on-the-ground assessment of the devastating floods that have swept through the state.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport earlier on Tuesday before heading to Maiduguri, where floodwaters have submerged homes, roads, and vital infrastructure in the capital city.

The floods, triggered by the overflow of the Alau Dam, have submerged homes, roads, and bridges in Maiduguri, leaving thousands displaced and in need of urgent assistance.

Vice President Shettima has expressed deep concern over the situation and has directed relevant government agencies to provide immediate relief to the affected communities.

"During his visit, the Vice President is expected to assess the extent of the damage, interact with the displaced residents, and oversee the ongoing relief efforts.

"He will also hold meetings with state and local government officials to coordinate a comprehensive response plan," the statement added.

