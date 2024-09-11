Nigeria: Governor Expresses Shock Over Demise of Journalist

The governor said the news of the journalist's "unexpected passing is not only hurting but devastating."

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has expressed shock over the sudden death of the Trust Television Correspondent deployed to the state Government House, Owerri, Ajibade Awofeso.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that Mr Awofeso passed on in his sleep on Saturday in Lagos.

Prior to his death, the deceased also represented the Galaxy Television in the state.

He was a one-time Internal Auditor of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Imo Council, between 2022 and 2024.

In a statement issued in Owerri and made available to journalists on Tuesday, the governor stated that "the news of his unexpected passing is not only hurting but devastating."

It added, "I have received with rude shock the reported sudden death, weekend in Lagos, of the Galaxy Television Correspondent in Imo State, Mr Ajibade Awofeso."

He regretted that the deceased did not only die in his prime at 40, but left behind an equally young family of four children, wife, aged mother and other dependants.

"He was a hardworking, committed, dutiful and God-fearing journalist, who plied his trade responsibly, ensuring that he did not compromise on the ethics of the media profession he belonged," he added.

"On behalf of my family, the Government and good people of Imo, I commiserate with the Awofeso and Nwaiwu's families, the media community, particularly the Correspondents' Chapel, NUJ and all friends and associates of Ajibade, over this huge loss.

"It is my prayer that God Almighty grants his soul eternal rest, Amen," the governor stated. (NAN)