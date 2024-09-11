Nigeria: Govt Moves to Evacuate Inmates From Flooded Maiduguri Prison

The Federal Government said it has taken steps to ensure a "secure transfer" of inmates from the flooded Medium Security Custodial Centre in Maiduguri, Borno state.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS, ACC Abubakar Umar disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday night in Abuja.

He said; "The Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS is working tirelessly to address the devastating impact of the recent flooding on our facilities in Maiduguri, particularly the Medium Security Custodial Centre.

"The unfortunate incident is a natural disaster caused by the overflow and collapse of the Alau Dam in Konduga Local Government Area.

"As the agency responsible for the safekeeping of inmates, we want to assure the public that we are taking all necessary measures to ensure public safety. Evacuate inmates to a safer facility; Ensure smooth operations; Collaborate with sister security and relevant agencies in providing support and assistance to those affected.

"Contrary to initial reports, the officers and men of the command are working around the clock to ensure a smooth and secure transfer process.

"We appreciate the support and guidance from the Presidency and the Vice President's visit to Maiduguri to assess the situation.

"We will continue to provide updates, and will like to assure the public that the NCoS is committed to maintaining order and ensuring public safety during this challenging time".