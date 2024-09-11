Zimbabwe/Cameroon: Warriors Grind Out Point Against Cameroon

10 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo in Kampala

Zimbabwe ground out a thoroughly deserved point in their second 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Cameroon at Mandela Stadium in Uganda this evening.

The Warriors opened their campaign with another goalless draw with Kenya on Friday at the same venue last week.

And they were expecting to squeeze the full points against the Indomitable Lions in a game they were the home team in the absence of an approved stadium to host international games back home.

Michael Nees' men showed a lot of intent and they could have easily won the game despite being touted as the underdogs.

Once again, Khama Billiat who returned from international retirement last week was the chief engineer for Zimbabwe as he was the best man on the field.

Douglas Mapfumo, Billiat, Walter Musona and Prince Dube all came close to scoring but they either rushed their efforts or got tame shots on Onana's goal.

The Cameroonians did fashion out chances of their own too but Zimbabwe were equal to the task.

Zimbabwe on two points are third on the log with Cameroon (four) leading Group J and Kenya (three) second while Namibia anchor the standings with no points after losing their opening two games to Cameroon and Kenya by identical 1-0 scorelines.

The crash-program Morocco 2025 campaign resumes next month with Zimbabwe taking on Namibia in back-to-back clashes while Kenya and Cameroon will battle each other twice as well.


Zimbabwe.......................0

Cameroon........................0

