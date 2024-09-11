South Africa/South Sudan: Broos Happy As Bafana Beat South Sudan in Dramatic Fashion

The hosts thought they had forced a 2-2 draw until Mbatha struck in the 93rd minute from outside the box to win the game in dramatic fashion, coming just days after he scored a similar goal against Uganda in added time that ensured a share of the spoils in an AFCON qualifier played at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

The hosts were the first to find the back of the net after Tito Odong Okello converted from the penalty spot in the 15th minute. But Bafana Bafana responded almost immediately when Oswin Appollis equalised two minutes later. Appollis increased the lead to 2-1 when he scored just before the halftime break.

But the home side levelled matters when Yuel Kuach equalised in the 58th minute. Then, second half substitute Mbatha entered the fray when he scored the crucial winner during added time.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was happy after winning the three points in such dramatic fashion but added that he was not satisfied with the performance. He felt that his team could have wrapped up the game in the first half.

"I thank the good Lord upstairs, He was with us in this game, and also against Uganda (in the 2-2 draw last Friday). But we played better against Uganda, today we didn't really play our best game. We should have done better. If we had done better, I think the score should not be 3-2, but maybe 5-2 or something for South Africa," he said.

South Sudan coach Nicolas Dupuis: "I can say I am very proud of my players because it was against South Africa. They are very good players. It is a very, very good team, one of the best in Africa actually. So, I am very proud of the players."

Bafana Bafana will now begin the journey back home on Wednesday, 11 September 2025 via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.