Zimbabwe/Cameroon: Zimbabwe Holds Cameroon in Afcon Qualifier

Zimbabwe's senior men's national team played an impressive match against African giants Cameroon on Tuesday evening at Mandela National Stadium in Uganda.

Despite the match ending a goalless draw, the Warriors were far much the better side of the two teams as they denied the star-studded Lions a shot on target.

Tuesday's draw follows another goalless draw against Kenya on Friday at the same venue.

Zimbabwe now sits on position three in Group J which is being led by Kenya who dethroned Cameroon from pole position after an impressive 2-1 win over Namibia.

Zimbabwe and Cameroon played a decent first half which had nothing much to take home, only to come back in the second half with charged-up spirits.

Marshall Munetsi had a chance to put the Warriors in front in 51 minutes, only to put his efforts way over the crossbar.

Zimbabwe had a second clear chance through Khama Billiat who was denied his shot by Andre Onana who tipped the ball over to save his side.

Although the Indomitable Lions were threatening during the final ten minutes of the game, Zimbabwe's defence was up to the task thanks to veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi's commands which kept defenders on their toes.

Tuesday's match is the team's second under new Warriors coach Michael Nees who has started with two draws.

The 2025 AFCON Qualifiers adventure continues next month when Zimbabwe plays a back-to-back encounter against Namibia who are currently bottom in the group with zero points.

Group J 2024 AFCON Qualifiers Standings