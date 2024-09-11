Nigeria: NLC President Not Above Law, Must Honour Security Agency's Summons - Presidency

The presidency has reacted to the Monday's arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, asserting that he was not above the law and must comply with summons from the nation's security agencies.

The position was in response to accusations of human rights abuses levelled against Nigeria by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the United Kingdom.

The controversy erupted after Ajaero was prevented from travelling abroad to speak at a Labour conference in London.

According to the presidency, this action was taken because Ajaero had "snubbed the invitation of a law enforcement agency conducting an ongoing investigation."

Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who disclosed the Presidency's position, emphasised that under the Nigerian Constitution, no individual is exempt from lawful investigation.

"Clearly, under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended), no person is above the summons of law enforcement agencies and lawful investigation," Onanuga stated.

The government drew parallels with other democratic nations, pointing out that trade union leaders in countries like the UK, Europe, and the United States are expected to comply with law enforcement agencies.

"We are not aware that there is anyone in the United Kingdom or anywhere in Europe and the United States, trade union leaders inclusive, who will flagrantly ignore the invitation or summons of MI5 or Scotland Yard or treat the FBI with the level of disdain Mr Ajaero has subjected law enforcement agencies in Nigeria," the statement read.

Onanuga further clarified that the invitation extended to Ajaero by the Department of State Services (DSS) was not related to his role as NLC President.

The government maintained that as a responsible citizen, Ajaero should honour the invitation and address any issues arising from the investigation through proper channels.

The presidency also took the opportunity to address broader labour issues in the country, accusing the labour movement of sometimes advancing "ideological positions that fly in the face of economic realities."

The presidency cited historical examples, including labour's opposition to the privatization of refineries in 2007, which the government argues has hindered economic development.

Despite the current tensions, the government insists there is no adversarial relationship between the Labour Movement and the administration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It reaffirmed President Tinubu's commitment to protecting civil liberties and the rights of all citizens, describing him as a "pro-democracy activist president."

He said "Many ideological stances of the labour unions in Nigeria in the past have only stunted the economic growth and development of the country and even compromised the material well-being of the workers and the poor people they protect.

"A case in point was the strong opposition of the NLC and TUC to the sale of Port-Harcourt and Kaduna Refineries to Bluestar Consortium, promoted in 2007 by Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola, during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

"Seventeen years after the labour movement forced the successor government of Umar Yar' Adua to cancel the sale of the two refineries, none of the four government-owned refineries worked.

"In the obverse, Mr. Aliko Dangote, one of the promoters of Bluestar, has built the largest single-train refinery in the world. In a twist of fate, the same Labour Movement that fiercely opposed Dangote from taking over the two refineries in 2007 hailed him on completing his 650,000-bpd refinery in Lagos.

"The administration of President Tinubu will continue to promote the best economic interest of Nigerians despite the current challenges. It will also continue to pursue policies and programmes that will expand national economic output and create prosperity for our citizens," he stated.