Kenya: Passengers Left Stranded At JKIA As Aviation Workers Strike Begins

11 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Passengers have been left stranded at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after workers began their strike amid unmet demands over the Adani deal.

The protest has impacted various flight routes.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) Assistant Treasurer Daniel Yatich confirmed to Capital FM that the strike began at midnight and is still ongoing.

Aviation workers have over the past few weeks voiced opposition to the proposed lease of Jkia to Adani Group, an Indian airport operator.

However, the government says that the company is only set to invest in a second runway and refurbishment of the existing facilities at JKIA.

Last month, KAWU called off its planned strike that was set to kick off on September 1, 2024, to review lease deal documents provided by the state regarding the deal.

While announcing the postponement, KAWU Secretary General Moses Ndiema said that the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) had met one of the union's key demands by providing the concession documents.

The union had initially cited concerns over the government's adherence to legal requirements, particularly public participation, and the exclusion of KAWU members from discussions surrounding the leasing agreement.

