Kenya: Jambojet Suspends Flights At JKIA Due to Ongoing KAWU Strike

11 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Jambojet has suspended all its flights landing or taking off from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) due to the ongoing strike by aviation workers against the deal signed by the government and Indian firm Adani.

The airline, in a statement, directed its customers to put on hold their flight schedules to JKIA pending further direcrives.

"Jambojet wishes to notify guests of flight disruptions due to the ongoing strike by airport workers. All our flights, scheduled to land and takeoff from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) are hereby on hold until further notice," Read the statement in part.

On Wednesday, several passengers were stranded at the airport as the aviation workers downed their tools over the controversial deal.

There were long lines of stranded travellers after boarding and takeoff were delayed, sparking an outrage.

The strike has been building up for weeks now and followed a notice issued by KAWU last month, where it strongly opposed the proposed leasing of JKIA to the Indian conglomerate Adani Group.

It also followed the collapse of talks between the union and government officials.

Aviation workers have over the past few weeks voiced opposition to the proposed lease of Jkia to Adani Group, an Indian airport operator.

However, the government says that the company is only set to invest in a second runway and refurbishment of the existing facilities at JKIA.

Last month, KAWU called off its planned strike that was set to kick off on September 1, 2024, to review lease deal documents provided by the state regarding the deal.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.