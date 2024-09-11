Nigeria: 'They Asked Me About #EndBadGovernance Protesters, Labour Party,' Ajaero Marrates Ordeal With DSS

The President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero, yesterday, gave insight into his ordeal in the hands of operatives of the Department of the State Services, DSS, and other security agencies, following his arrest on Monday.

Recall that the DSS had seized the NLC President's phones and international passport after his arrest and detention for no less than 16 hours at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

However, confirming the release of the items yesterday, Ajaero said simply: "Yes, it is true. My phones and passport have been returned to me by the DSS."

On his experiencein the hands of the security agents,Ajaero said: "It was like the DSS arrested me on behalf of the Intelligence Response Team, IRT, department of the Police because IRT operatives came to interrogate me and take my statement, while I was detained.

"The DSS also interrogated me and took my statement. I do not know why they have to embarrass me publicly like that.

"The same IRT operatives in whose office we were on August 29, 2024, alongside Mr Femi Falana, came and asked the same questions I was asked in the previous meeting with them.

"They asked about the operator of Iva Valley Bookshop on the second floor of NLC secretariat building.

"They asked me whether we had communicated on phone, whether he (the Iva Valley operator) communicated with me in writing and so on.

"They also asked if I know the protesters (#EndBadGovernance or #Endhunger), especially Eleojo Opaluwa, a staff of the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE. I told them I knew him because I employed him at NUEE.

"They equally asked about the Labour Party, LP, whether we are running the party. I told them we do not run Labour Party, but that we are a trustee of the party.

"I also told them that the Labour Party they see today was founded when Adams Oshiomhole was President of NLC.

"Also, they asked about the issue of Air Peace which we had settled since last year.

"It is like the security agents are searching for evidence on how and what to nail us with. That is why they have continued to embarrass, persecute, intimidate and do whatever they liked to cow us."

Vanguard News