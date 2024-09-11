Nigeria: Finally, DSS Gives Reason for Occupying Serap's Offices in Lagos, Abuja, Mum On Ajaero's Arrest

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday, explained the rationale behind its deployment of operatives to the offices of Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), in Lagos and Abuja on Monday.

The Service, however, continued to maintain studied silence on the reason for the arrest of the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, even though the DSS has already succumbed to pressure from NLC and other civil society organisations and released Ajaero just before midnight on Monday.

The Presidency yesterday, told Ajaero that he was not above the law governing Nigeria.

But condemnation continued to trail the action of the DSS as the British Trade Union Congress (TUC) and ActionAid Nigeria, yesterday, also deplored the arrest and detention of the NLC President.

The NLC had on Monday night given the service 24 hours to release its leader, while instructing all its affiliates and state chapters to be on red alert for an industrial action if the DSS failed to set him free within the given period.

The DSS in a statement said it had been inundated with multiple enquiries on its alleged unlawful invasion of SERAP offices in Abuja and Lagos.

The DSS, urged the public to disregard the false narratives as it restated its commitment to utmost professionalism in the discharge of its core mandate.

According to the statement, "This narrative is inaccurate and misleading in its intent. For the records, a team of two unarmed Service operatives was lawfully detailed on a routine investigation to SERAP office in Abuja, which has sadly been skewed and misinterpreted as unlawful, harassment and intimidation of SERAP officials."

The Service further stated that such official enquiries and liaison were traditional and did not in any way amount to illegality or raid.

While it assured of an in-depth investigation of the malicious contents, the service called for citizens' participation in national security management.

However, the Presidency has told Ajaero, that he was not above the law governing Nigeria.

Owing to this, the Presidency said, Ajaero should honour the invitation of a law enforcement agency conducting an ongoing investigation.

Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, in a statement, said the ongoing investigation of Ajaero had nothing to do with his role as NLC President.

The Presidency also accused Labour of, in most cases, advancing ideological positions that fly in the face of economic realities.

It also denied allegations of human rights abuses and violations in Nigeria on account of Ajaero's interrogation.

"The Trade Union Congress in the United Kingdom opened its conference today in London, with its leader making false claims about human rights abuses and violations in Nigeria.

"The Nigerian government was wrongly and falsely accused of rights abuse because the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, was stopped from travelling abroad after he snubbed the invitation of a law enforcement agency conducting an ongoing investigation.

"Ajaero, who probably considers himself above the law, was slated to speak at the same conference where the UK TUC leader attacked Nigeria. His actions, however, have serious consequences, as no one is above the law in Nigeria.

"Clearly, under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended), no person is above the summons of law enforcement agencies and lawful investigation. Like the United Kingdom and other civilised nations, Nigeria is a country of law governed by the Constitution.

"We are not aware that there is anyone in the United Kingdom or anywhere in Europe and the United States, trade union leaders inclusive, who will flagrantly ignore the invitation or summons of MI5 or Scotland Yard or treat the FBI with the level of disdain Mr Ajaero has subjected law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.

"In the United States, for example, former President Donald Trump has been the subject of numerous investigations and prosecutions in courts in several states since he left office. Mr. Hunter Biden, son of the President of the United States, has been the subject of a lawful investigation by the FBI.

"We, therefore, reject any notion and allusion to human rights violations in Nigeria. The accusations made by the Trade Union Congress in the United Kingdom are, thus, unfounded and based on a misunderstanding of the situation.

"Besides, the Nigerian Government is being led by a pro-democracy activist president who will do everything to protect civil liberties and the rights of all citizens.

"There is no adversarial relationship between the Labour Movement in Nigeria and the government.

"While labour unions and the government may not always agree on policy direction, the government has consistently shown readiness to engage on any issue with labour despite the latter's political partisanship.

Meanwhile, the British TUC deplored the arrest and detention of the NLC President.

TUC' s condemnation came during the proceedings at its ongoing conference in the United Kingdom yesterday.

While expressing solidarity with Nigerian trade unions, the leadership of TUC-UK said the action was a violation of his fundamental rights and trade freedom.

"We note the harassment and intimidation of Ajaero and NLC colleagues by the Nigerian government. Joe was released last night but it is clear that his ordeal is not yet over.

"His arrest is a gross violation of the fundamental trade union freedom and in arresting on his way to speak to us on the essentials of trade union's right to seek solidarity. Nigerian trade union still have our solidarity, we condemn the action of the Nigerian government and demand an an end to the persecution of Joe Ajaero".

Meanwhile, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC which was proposed to take place yesterday, has been suspended.

A statement signed by the Deputy President of NLC, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju said the labour movement would assess the situation and "determine the next steps in our collective struggle".

"We call on all Nigerians, our affiliates, and the international community to remain steadfast and vigilant as we continue this struggle. The NLC is committed to ensuring that justice prevails and that the rights of workers and citizens are respected. Together, we will overcome these challenges and secure a better future for all."

NLC expressed gratitude to all Nigerians, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), affiliates, and the international community for the unwavering support and massive solidarity shown during the arrest and detention Ajaero.

"We once again, demand the release of all citizens languishing in jails across the country for their participation in the #EndBadGovernance protest around the country; stoppage of the massive clampdown on popular voices that espouse dissenting opinions; cessation of the muzzling of various fundamental freedoms currently going on in the country; the reversal of the hikes in the price of Petrol (PMS) and Electricity tariffs and, the immediate implementation of 2024," it added.

Also, ActionAid Nigeria condemned the arrest of the NLC President and invasion of SERAP's office.

A statement signed by the Country Director,

ActionAid Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu, said despite the DSS's claim that the recent incident at SERAP's office was misconstrued as harassment and intimidation, ActionAid Nigeria viewed the unwarranted "visit as a clear attempt to suppress the voices of Nigerians advocating for fair treatment and relief from economic hardship."

It added: "Following the news of Ajaero's release, the DSS must immediately provide a clear explanation for their actions, including the legal grounds and evidence supporting this arrest. "Anything less would be a blatant violation of Nigerian human rights, a clear assault on democratic freedoms, and an intentional strategy to instill fear in the hearts of many Nigerians to not speak up."

Mamedu added: "We will not tolerate a return to the era of military-style repression, where security agencies operated above the law and citizens lived in fear of speaking out. ActionAid Nigeria and the Nigerian citizens demand better from the government and its agencies. We expect transparency, accountability, and respect for human rights.

"Furthermore, in an ideal society, The Nigerian Police, not the DSS, should be handling these kinds of arrests and inspection."

He said: "ActionAid Nigeria will continue to mobilise and demand justice for all Nigerians whose rights are being violated according to the terms of the Nigerian Constitution."