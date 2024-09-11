Nigeria: Ex-Information Minister Hails Establishment of PR University As Nasarawa Gov Pledges Support

The former information minister asked the NIPR not to establish the university if it is not ready to build a world-class institution.

A former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana, has urged the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to ensure that its proposed Public Relations and Leadership University is of world-class standard, cautioning against mediocrity in its establishment.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Project Implementation Committee at the National Assembly Complex on Tuesday, Mr Gana stated that only a first-rate institution should be considered, or the project should be abandoned altogether.

"Do not even start if you are not building a world-class institution," Mr Gana said. "The global expectation for this initiative is nothing short of excellence."

Global vision and accessibility

Mr Gana, a professor of geography, outlined a vision for the university, underscoring its international aspirations and the need for easy accessibility.

He advised that the institution should be located prominently, with optimal access by road, rail, and air.

"This university is not just a national project; it is an international one. It must be accessible and welcoming, not hidden away in some obscure location," he said.

The former minister praised the NIPR leadership for embarking on such a groundbreaking project, describing it as an initiative with the potential to have far-reaching global impact.

However, he warned that the challenges ahead would require a commitment to the highest standards.

In addition to academic standards, Mr Gana emphasised the importance of technology and innovation, adding that the university must be at the forefront of advancements in teaching and research methods.

Mr Gana urged the committee to foster a culture of technological innovation, equipping both staff and students with the skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

"Technology is the future, and this university must be a hub for technological innovation. We need to ensure that both students and faculty are well-versed in the latest technologies," Mr Gana said.

He also stressed the importance of leadership and accountability, calling for strong governance structures that would ensure transparency and stakeholder involvement.

'We're ready to support"

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule expressed the state's readiness to support the establishment of the university.

Mr Sule, who described Nasarawa State's growing reputation as an educational hub, promised to provide the necessary infrastructure and resources to ensure the project's success.

"We are proud to be considered as the host state for this institution. Education is the bedrock of development, and Nasarawa is committed to playing its part in supporting this monumental initiative," he said via a video call.

"We will work tirelessly to ensure that this university becomes a beacon of excellence not only in public relations and leadership but across all academic disciplines," he said.

Leadership and communication as core pillars

In his speech, NIPR president, Ike Neliaku, also addressed the audience, emphasising the vital link between public relations and leadership.

Mr Neliaku noted that effective leadership hinges on clear communication, a skill often overlooked by many in positions of power.

"Public relations is a leadership function," Mr Neliaku said. "Leaders who wish to succeed must know how to communicate effectively, or they risk failing not because of poor policies, but due to an inability to convey their vision," he said.

He said many political and business leaders struggle to connect with their constituents because they lack emotional intelligence and communication skills.

He explained that the university's curriculum would aim to bridge this gap, equipping future leaders with the tools necessary to excel in both leadership and communication.