Nigeria: Govt Commends Borno Communities' Strength and Resilience Amid Alau Dam Flood

11 September 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Soni Daniel

Abuja — The Nigerian Government has praised the resilience of Borno State communities in the face of the recent devastating flood that ravaged the state.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, conveyed the government's sympathies to the victims and commended their strength in a statement.

"On behalf of the Federal Government, I extend my deepest sympathies to the government and people of Borno State over the flooding that has ravaged Maiduguri and its environs following the Alau Dam overflow," the Minister said. "This tragedy has destroyed properties, homes, and critical infrastructure, displacing families and disrupting livelihoods. We share the grief and suffering of all those affected."

The Minister emphasized the government's support for the victims, particularly those who lost their means of livelihood and homes. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. We stand with the displaced families and empathize with their pain and distress during this trying time."

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed relevant ministries and agencies to collaborate with the Borno State Government to provide urgent relief and assistance. Minister Idris highlighted the strength and resilience of the people of Borno State, expressing confidence that together, they will overcome this tragedy."

