The Former Country Manager of the African Development Bank to the East African state of Uganda, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, has officially been confirmed as Liberia's new Finance Minister following a decisive vote by the Liberian Senate on Tuesday, September 10.

Ngafuan, who previously held the same position during former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's administration, has taken over from Boima Kamara, with a commitment to address the controversial Harmonization Policy inherited from the George Weah government.

The Senate's decision to approve Ngafuan's appointment came at the recommendation of the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, Finance, and Budget. The committee highlighted Ngafuan's track record as a skilled fiscal manager and development expert, endorsing his suitability for the role.

This confirmation follows a hearing on September 5, where Ngafuan outlined his plans for addressing wage inconsistencies in the public sector and promoting fair compensation practices.

The Harmonization Policy, aimed at stabilizing the public service wage structure under the previous administration, has been a contentious subject due to its impact on government payroll arrangements.

During the hearing, Ngafuan expressed his intent to review the policy in collaboration with the Civil Service Agency (CSA) and other governmental entities to align it with the current administration's objectives of equitable and sustainable wage distribution.

He emphasized that one of his main priorities would be a comprehensive reassessment of the policy and its implementation. His confirmation received unanimous support from all 26 senators present during today's session.

Ngafuan's return to the finance ministry is viewed as a strategic decision by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration to leverage his expertise and previous experience to drive financial reforms and tackle key economic challenges in Liberia.

Ngafuan's agenda includes strengthening the financial sustainability of vital sectors such as energy, mining, and infrastructure, focusing on enhancing revenue generation and management.

He stressed the importance of technology and digitalization in combating revenue losses and improving revenue collection efficiency.

Additionally, the new finance minister pledged to enhance the operational capabilities of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the National Port Authority to facilitate smoother business operations in Liberia.

His commitment extends to supporting the country's climate action initiatives by collaborating with the Environmental Protection Agency and other relevant entities to tap into climate finance opportunities.

Old soldier back to the battlefront

At his confirmation hearing on September 5, Ngafuan outlined his vision to tackle the country's fiscal challenges and steer Liberia towards sustainable development.

He commenced his testimony with a heartfelt acknowledgment of his nomination.

"I come in genuflection (bow) to the Almighty God, the Omnipotent, the Omniscient, and the Omnipresent, who has made this day possible," he said.

He expressed profound gratitude to President Boakai for his trust and to the Senate for the opportunity to present his vision. "I thank President Boakai for nominating me to lead our nation's fiscal house," Ngafuan added.

He likened his nomination to a call to duty, comparable to a veteran summoned back to the battlefield. "My nomination by President Boakai can be likened to a Commander-in-Chief summoning a reservist, an old soldier back to the battlefront," he remarked.

With humility and dedication, he pledged to prioritize Liberia's needs above all else. "I solemnly pledge to use all the fibers of my being in the noble mission of defending our nation's cause and putting Liberia first," he assured.

Ngafuan outlined his strategic priorities, focusing on a comprehensive overhaul of Liberia's fiscal policies. He stressed the importance of aligning the national budget with the new ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

"Our development agenda must be the bedrock of our national budget," he emphasized. Ngafuan committed to driving the AAID process to completion, aiming for its official launch by November this year. "One of my top priorities will be to drive the process to its logical and timely conclusion," he said.

Addressing the country's immense development challenges, Ngafuan proposed a multi-faceted approach to increase national revenue. He called for significant improvements in the energy sector, including enhancing power generation capacity and expanding electricity access year-round.