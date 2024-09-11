Liberia: FM Nyanti Meets Qatari PM, Other Top Officials

Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti has met with Qatari Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed Abdulrahman Al-Thani, and other top officials in Doha to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and exploring investment opportunities.

The Prime Minister, who also doubles as Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar, received Minister Beysolow Nyanti for consultations regarding the bilateral relations. They talked about strengthening ties between the two countries.

Minister Nyanti, who is also Dean of the Liberian Cabinet, pointed out that Liberia has never benefited from direct aid from Qatar and emphasized the importance of pushing forward with plans such as an air service agreement for Qatar Airways and inviting the Qatar Fund for Development to support local projects in Liberia.

The meetings also covered potential investments in various sectors including mining, education, transport, agriculture, infrastructure, health, and technology. Minister Nyanti encouraged Qatari counterparts to consider investing in Liberia, particularly in industries like manufacturing, aviation, forestry, and road development.

She also urged that the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) visit Liberia soon to start supporting local projects. Nyanti shared that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ARREST agenda isn't just about helping the most vulnerable but also finding ways for friendly nations to partner with Liberia in this effort.

She highlighted the need to explore investment opportunities between the countries.

After meeting the Prime Minister, Nyanti sat down with Qatar's Minister of Transport, Jassin bin Saif Al Sulaitin, focusing on economic diplomacy. They discussed improving air and sea transport to help Liberia's private sector grow. She also asked for Qatar Airways to join the QFFD mission when they visit Liberia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the coming weeks.

Nyanti is visiting Qatar as a guest of Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the Queen Mother of the Emir, to give a keynote speech on "Education in Peril: The Human Cost of War." As an expert with experience in places like South Sudan, Yemen, and Liberia, she'll talk about how conflict affects schools and children. She plans to make a case for funding programs aimed at young people in Liberia, tying into her recent UN speech about youth peace and security.

Sheikha Moza, who heads the Qatar Foundation, oversees several initiatives including the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), Doha Family Initiative (DFI), and EARTHNA, which focus on energy, climate change, ecosystems, and agriculture.

The Qatar Foundation also hosted Nyanti to explore potential partnerships across their various programs.