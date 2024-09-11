Nigeria: Eguavoen Reacts to Reported Resignation As Super Eagles Coach

Eguavoen was reported to have resigned as the interim coach of the Super Eagles after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) matchday two qualifying match against Rwanda, which ended 0-0 at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has dismissed rumour making the rounds that he has quit his role, following Tuesday's barren draw against the Amavubi of Rwanda in Kigali.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rumour of Eguavoen's resignation started making the rounds, following his post-match reaction in Kigali.

This was after Super Eagles 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) matchday two qualifying match against Rwanda, which ended 0-0 at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

However, Eguavoen, who spoke to journalists after the team touched down in Abuja, debunked the rumour as false and misleading, saying that he was misquoted.

He affirmed that he was still in charge of the Super Eagles and would sit down with the federation's hierarchy to evaluate the team's performance, following the two matches played.

"It is quite unfortunate that people would just trigger something that is not correct, and at the situation that we are in now, we don't need negative stories.

"I only talked about sitting down with the hierarchy of the federation after these two games to see how we go about prosecuting the next games.

"But, when I saw that story, I was kind of really worried and concerned. Whatever people are reading out there is not correct, and I am still very much in charge.

"I am the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, saddled with the responsibility of taking charge of the Super Eagles at this moment, and that's where we are," he said.

NAN reports that the Eagles will next confront the Mediterranean Knights of Libya at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, mid-October.