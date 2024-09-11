Nigeria: Terrorists Invade Niger Community Again

11 September 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yakubu Mohammed

Local sources around the village told PREMIUM TIMES that they have been hearing sporadic gunshots from the axis since 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Terrorists suspected to be members of Boko Haram have invaded the garrison town of Bassa in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

In one of the attacks on the town earlier this year, terrorists killed some soldiers, including a captain. The situation led to the withdrawal of troops from the town.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that residents recently returned to Bassa after the government deployed joint security operatives to protect the area.

"When the attack started this morning, the security operatives told residents to stay indoors while they exchanged fire with the assailants," a source who received a call from Bassa this morning said.

Bassa has come under intense attacks from Boko Haram terrorists camping in the nearby Allawa forest reserve.

Many times, bandits crossing into the town from Zamfara through Zamfara's Kuyambana and Kaduna's Kamuku forest reserves held the residents hostage -- killing, raping, kidnapping and maiming men and women.

Details later...

