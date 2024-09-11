Liberia: HPX Expands Footprint in Liberia With Acquisition of Major Iron Ore Licenses

HPX (High Power Exploration), a U.S.-based mining company, has made a significant move in West Africa by completing the acquisition of the St. John River iron ore licenses in Liberia, a transaction that has now received official approval from the Liberian government. This strategic acquisition places HPX in a prime position to capitalize on Liberia's rich mineral resources while strengthening its presence in the region.

The newly acquired St. John River licenses, which cover an expansive 250 square kilometers, were previously owned by mining giant BHP. Situated adjacent to the key Yekepa-Buchanan rail corridor, these licenses are believed to hold immense potential, with historical surveys from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) indicating deposits of more than 650 million tonnes of iron ore, with grades reaching as high as 58% iron (Fe). HPX's geological team confirmed these promising findings after conducting thorough technical due diligence earlier this year.

This acquisition is seen as a critical step forward for HPX, positioning the company to enhance its influence across West Africa's iron ore sector. HPX President and CEO, Bronwyn Barnes, expressed her enthusiasm for the deal, highlighting the alignment of the St. John River licenses with the company's broader strategy in the region. "The acquisition of the St. John River licenses represents a major milestone for HPX," she said. "It strengthens our portfolio and complements our existing Nimba iron ore project in neighboring Guinea. We're excited to move forward and unlock the potential of this asset for both HPX and Liberia."

The St. John River iron ore licenses lie along a proposed multi-user infrastructure corridor, an area central to Liberia's ambitions for regional economic development. The corridor, which utilizes the existing Yekepa-Buchanan railway line, provides critical access for transporting mined resources. HPX's investment in this region could prove transformative for Liberia's mining sector and generate substantial revenue for the country.

HPX is poised to commence exploration activities on the St. John River properties and is working to develop a comprehensive strategy that will accelerate resource identification. According to Barnes, the company's highly experienced team is ready to fast-track the exploration process, taking full advantage of the promising geological findings.

While the acquisition of the St. John River licenses marks a major achievement, HPX is simultaneously engaged in high-level discussions with the Liberian government to finalize infrastructure agreements for the transport of iron ore from its Nimba project in Guinea through Liberia. The company is an active supporter of Liberia's efforts to implement a multi-user rail system, which aims to ensure equitable access to the country's critical transport infrastructure.

HPX has pledged its support for Liberia's goal of transitioning to an independent rail network manager, a step seen as crucial for the long-term sustainability of the region's mining infrastructure. The company has also extended a financial offer to assist in establishing the country's National Rail Authority, demonstrating its commitment to supporting Liberia's broader economic goals.

HPX's involvement in the proposed Liberia-Guinea infrastructure corridor, known as the Liberty Corridor, extends beyond mining. The corridor has the potential to stimulate diverse economic activity in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, health, and education, impacting the lives of nearly 800,000 people living within its footprint. HPX's long-term vision aligns with regional development, aiming to enhance quality of life and generate widespread economic opportunities for the people of Liberia and Guinea.

As HPX advances its projects, the company is also engaging in discussions with U.S. government officials to explore the broader potential of the corridor. Through these efforts, HPX aims to position itself as a key player in Liberia's mining and infrastructure development, with its investments likely to shape the future of the country's resource industry for years to come.

With its strategic acquisitions and commitment to infrastructure development, HPX is not only expanding its footprint in Liberia but is also playing a pivotal role in unlocking the region's economic potential.