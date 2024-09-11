Liberia: UNFPA Regional Director Tours Rural Liberia

-- Historic visit highlights progress, commitment to the future

Dr. Sennen Hounton, Regional Director for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in West and Central Africa has for the past few days been on a visit to Liberia--a mission that has taken him to communities in rural Liberia where his organization is battling the menace of maternal mortality.

"I'm so happy to be here," Dr. Hounton remarked, acknowledging that, despite overseeing 23 countries, the persistent encouragement of UNFPA Liberia's Country Representative, Bidisha Pillai, led him to prioritize this important visit to Liberia.

During a tour of projects in Cestos City in RiverCess County on Monday, September 9, Dr. Hounton expressed appreciation for the nation and its people. His visit, he said, highlights UNFPA's mission to prevent maternal deaths, empower women, and protect them from violence, particularly focusing on accurate census data.

"I'm here to see firsthand how we can better serve the people of Liberia," he said.

He emphasized empowering young people, especially girls, to fulfill their potential by staying in school and being safeguarded from risks like HIV, early pregnancy, and child marriage.

"They can be anything they want to be, whether it's a law enforcement officer, a UNICEF representative, or whatever their God-given potential leads them to," he said.

Dr. Hounton extended heartfelt thanks to the Liberian government, particularly President Boakai, and the residents of Cestos City in RiverCess County for their hospitality.

"I want to thank the government and the people of Liberia for their warm welcome and the opportunity to be here," he said.

His visit to Cestos City in River Cess County underscored UNFPA's mission, which focuses on preventing maternal deaths, and empowering women to have control over their reproductive choices, and protecting them from violence.

"It is a noble mission," Dr. Hounton emphasized, reinforcing the importance of accurate census data to ensure every individual is counted.

He engaged with government officials, donors, and partners to enhance health outcomes for Liberian women and youth, including a visit to St. Francis Hospital in Cestos City.

Superintendent Byron W. Zahnwea of River Cess acknowledged UNFPA's contributions to reducing teenage pregnancy and improving health facilities, emphasizing the need for training programs to sustain these gains.

"With your intervention through YMCA, we are seeing a reduction," he said, acknowledging that while challenges remain, significant progress has been made.

Zahnwea highlighted UNFPA's role in rehabilitating St. Francis Hospital, the county's main health facility. "The theater is now operational, and the beds you provided have been invaluable. It's allowing our people to access essential services," he noted.

He also made a passionate appeal for training programs to ensure the sustainability of the improvements.

UNFPA's Country Representative, Bidisha Pillai, reiterated the organization's commitment to supporting Liberia's development goals, particularly in maternal health and reproductive services.

"This collaboration is something we must truly value," Pillai stated, highlighting the importance of continued support from both local and international partners.

Dr. Hounton pledged continued UNFPA support for Liberia's health challenges and vulnerable populations.

As UNFPA strengthens its partnership with Liberia, the shared goal is to bring transformative change to women, youth, and marginalized communities.

Students in Rivercess County, beneficiaries of UNFPA initiatives, expressed gratitude for the organization's efforts to promote girls' education and empower their communities.