Nigeria: Police Deny Insensitivity to Imo Student Kidnappings, Announce Arrests

11 September 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force has refuted claims of insensitivity to student kidnappings in Imo State, highlighting recent operational successes in the fight against crime.

According to a statement by Force Headquarters, signed by ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the Imo State Command has achieved significant milestones, particularly in combating kidnapping.

The statement revealed the arrest of five suspects linked to kidnappings in Obinze, Avu, and Ihiagwa, as well as the rescue of a kidnapped victim. The suspects, identified as Umaru Usman, Tukur Yau, Musbau Sabo, Abdul Ibrahim, and Jubrin Idris, were arrested on August 21, 2024, in Avu, Imo State.

Additionally, the police announced the arrest of Nwauba Alex, a 25-year-old male from Ezza LGA, Ebonyi State, who was caught attempting to rob two residents at gunpoint near Aladinma Primary School, Owerri. A locally made pistol, two rounds of live ammunition, and torchlights were recovered from the suspect.

The Nigeria Police reassured citizens of its commitment to combating heinous crimes and bolstering security measures. Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD., NPM, emphasized the implementation of proactive and reactive measures to address these crimes."

