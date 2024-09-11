Nigeria: Firm Moves to Reduce Prevalence of Urinary Tract Infections in Nigeria

In a significant move to tackle the growing concern of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) and other infectious diseases in Nigeria, Excid Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Limited, has unveiled Sitfine Sanitizer, aimed at reducing the burden of the infections, which disproportionately affect women.

Studies have showed that the prevalence of UTI in Sub-Saharan Africa is 32.12 percent. The highest prevalence (67.6 percent) was recorded in South Africa, followed by Nigeria (43.65 percent) and Zambia (38.25 percent).

To avert this trend in Nigeria, Excid Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Limited, has partnered with Shodan Pharmaceuticals Limited, to be the sole distributor of Sitfine sanitizer in the country.

The vice president, Shodan Pharmaceuticals Limited, Daniel Okeoma, at a press briefing in Lagos, said infections could be in form of bacteria, fungi and virus, adding that they are capable of causing harm to one's health if untreated.

"Infections like staphylococcus and candidiasis, among others, if untreated, will get to your system and cause damage to your system or even to the extent of causing UTI. UTI when left untreated, can lead to kidney issue. While there are drugs to treat these diseases, these drugs can cause some damage to the body, as they are made from chemical, hence the reason we are preaching about prevention," he stated.

Speaking on how Sitfine can prevent these diseases, Okeoma said Sitfine Sanitizer is a clinically approved toilet seat sanitizer spray in the form of a quick-drying aerosol that protects against 99.99 percent of germs on the toilet seats. Using a toilet seat sanitizer spray like Sitfine is an effective way to maintain personal hygiene and protect yourself from germs and bacteria when using restrooms, he added.

On how to use it, the director, AlphaCrest Consulting, Emmanuel Emeh, said Sitfine toilet spray is very easy to use, adding that, "just spray on the surface of the toilet and wait for about five seconds. You're good to go. It is not harsh on the skin. I would recommend it for every one, both men and women and for young girls who are going to school."

Speaking on how to prevent counterfeit, Emeh said, "counterfeiting is a big issue that's facing all producers; for us, we have a few security measures which we intend to improve on as we go on."

On the availability of the product, the director said, "Currently, we're spreading our channel to all states. We are in major supermarkets.