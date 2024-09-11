Nigeria: Tinubu's Reforms Have Increased Economic Hardship - Morka

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has admitted that President Bola Tinubu's administration's inevitable reforms have increased Nigerians' economic hardship.

According to him, Tinubu's APC-led administration was taking bold measures to reset the country's long-broken economy, improve national security, and restore the country to wholesome and sustainable development.

Morka said these in reaction to recent statements by the party's former national vice (North-west), Salihu Lukman, who called on opposition leaders, particularly former Vice President Atiku Abubakar (PDP), ex-governors Peter Obi (LP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso (NNPP), to galvanise and wrestle power from APC's Tinubu.

In a statement on Tuesday, the APC spokesperson said since his exit as APC national vice chairman, Lukman has been sleepless in search of political relevance and seemed to have found for himself "for now, a new role as the chief discordant trumpeter for a cacophonous political opposition."

"His(Lukman) latest call for opposition leaders to unite against the APC is a calculated move to cobble political relevance, divert attention from the administration's substantial progress, and further his selfish agenda. Lukman is simply a cantankerous political rodomont.

"It is ludicrous to tout opposition PDP and Labour Party (LP) that cannot even manage their internal affairs as capable of offering responsible and visionary leadership to Nigeria. The same opposition parties Lukman devoted many years lampooning as inept, chronically corrupt, unpatriotic and destructive to our democracy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It takes an overdose of blinding self-interest to vacillate between extremes without reason or rationality. In all of his painfully verbose Sisyphean letters to the Greek gods, Lukman has not explained to Nigerians why he believes as he believes in the failed opposition parties.

"The APC-led administration of President Bola Tinubu is taking bold measures to reset our country's long-broken economy, improve national security and restore the country to wholesome and sustainable development.

"No doubt, these inevitable reforms have increased economic hardship for our people. The unwillingness of previous administrations to undertake these reforms and tackle the problems at their roots is why the economy has remained in the doldrums for a long time.

"It would be easy and painless for President Tinubu to do as his predecessors have done, continue business as usual, kick the can down the road for future administrations to deal with while the rot and stagnation fester. But in keeping with the renewed hope agenda of his administration, he has chosen to tackle the country's generational economic problems for the good of present and future generations of Nigerians.

"In the fullness of time, this President shall be vindicated for his vision and unwavering commitment to the national interest and the common good of all.

"We urge Nigerians to remain focused and undistracted by the opposition's pettiness and disinformation and to continue to support President Tinubu in his commitment to building greater progress and a more vibrant future for our country," Morka added.