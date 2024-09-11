Nigeria Plans to Block Oil Smuggling Routes, Try Offenders

A new plan has been proposed by key security Agencies to protect the country's oil and gas industry through tightening border controls and improving security around petroleum products conveyors.

Part of the plan would see the establishment of a centre for linkages and collaboration, bringing together all relevant stakeholders for improved information sharing and joint operations to combat smuggling more effectively.

This is part of agreement reached in a meeting held by the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) at the instance of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

The new plan would also explore the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance monitoring and control of petroleum product movement throughout the supply chain.

Prosecuting offenders and significant penalties to offenders would be applied under the current arrangement.

A communiqué jointly signed by the National Security Adviser, NCS, NMDPRA, NNPCL and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) among others, after a stakeholder meeting on petroleum product smuggling held on Monday affirmed agreement to that effect.

The meeting resolved to launch a comprehensive public awareness campaign to educate Nigerians on the detrimental effects of petroleum smuggling on the nation's economy and security.

"This campaign would be a joint effort of all participating agencies, leveraging various media platforms to reach all segments of society.

"The NNPC Ltd. and NMDPRA, in collaboration with the NCS, agreed to explore the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance monitoring and control of petroleum product movement throughout the supply chain." the communique read.

It added that the stakeholders at the gathering publicly disassociated themselves from smuggling activities and committed to implementing stricter internal controls even as they agreed to cooperate fully with the NCS and other agencies in identifying and reporting suspected smuggling activities.

The communiqué also disclosed that a formal mechanism was established for regular feedback from stakeholders on anti-smuggling efforts.

This includes periodic review meetings of the operation, with participation from all relevant agencies and associations, it stated.

They also called on the need to support Operation Whirlwind, for stronger collaboration between the service, NMDPRA, NNPC, and other security agencies.

"The meeting acknowledged the significant costs associated with anti-smuggling operations. A resolution was passed to advocate for increased budgetary allocation for Operation Whirlwind, with support from all participating agencies.

"The Operation Whirlwind team, with support from other agencies, will develop a strategy to actively engage community leaders in border areas as partners in the fight against smuggling," the communiqué stated.

They also agreed that the NSA would work with relevant government bodies to implement existing laws, aiming to strengthen penalties for smuggling and provide greater legal backing for anti-smuggling operations, 'the forum encouraged NCS to prosecute offenders.'

The communiqué added that the service would collaborate with NMDPRA and NNPC Ltd to develop a long-term, sustainable strategy for combating petroleum smuggling, adding that the platform would be reviewed and updated annually under the supervision of the NSA.

The communiqué also stated that a joint monitoring team, comprising representatives from all participating agencies and associations, was established to monitor the implementation of these resolutions and to provide periodic progress reports to the NSA.

"The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from all parties to work collaboratively towards eliminating petroleum smuggling and ensuring the integrity of Nigeria's petroleum supply chain,".