Nigeria: Super Eagles Need Time to Gel Under Eguavoen - Ekpo

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo believes the Super Eagles players need more time to gel under interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen.

He made this known after Nigeria's goalless draw against Rwanda in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Speaking to Completesports.com, Ekpo stated that the players are still adjusting to Eguavoen's style of play and that it will take a couple of games for them to key into the system.

"I must congratulate the Super Eagles for their impressive display against Rwanda despite playing out a goalless draw.

"I want to believe the players are still adjusting to Eguavoen's style of play, and I know the players will need more time to adapt to the system."