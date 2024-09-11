Nigeria: NDDC Denies Youth Internship Scheme List

11 September 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Anayo Onukwugha

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has dissociated itself from certain lists circulating in the social media, purportedly representing selected beneficiaries of the NDDC Youth internship scheme.

The NDDC, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by its director of corporate affairs, Seledi Thompson-Wakama, alleged that fraudsters spreading false information about the youth internship scheme are also demanding personal information and payment of an acceptance fee.

The statement reads in part: "The attention of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has been drawn to certain lists circulating in the social media, purportedly representing selected beneficiaries of the NDDC Youth Internship Scheme.

"The fraudsters spreading false information about the youth internship scheme are also demanding personal information and payment of an acceptance fee.

"Please note that the NDDC does not require any fees or payments for the placement of qualified youths in its internship programme.

"We wish to clarify that no such list has been collated, approved or released, and any claim to the contrary is false. Those registered for the scheme should note that the selection process is ongoing.

"The final list of beneficiaries will be drawn from the NDDC's official database. Only those duly registered between August 5, 2024, when the registration was formally launched, and August 31, 2024, when it closed, will be considered.

"We advise members of the public, especially our youths eagerly waiting for the completion of the selection process, to ignore any unauthorised list and seek information only from the NDDC official channels.

"We assure all our stakeholders that we remain committed to transparency and fairness in all our activities, including our youth empowerment programmes.

"It is indeed disconcerting that some mischievous individuals are trying to take advantage of our youths by seeking ways to be gainfully engaged in legitimate activities. In light of this unfortunate development, we urge our youths to be wary of these scammers.

"For inquiries about our empowerment programmes, please contact us through our official channels. We also encourage beneficiaries of our programmes to verify facts on the NDDC's official website: [www.nddc.gov.ng] and social media handles."

