Nigeria: Eguavoen Makes U-Turn, Says He's Still in Charge of Super Eagles

Coach Augustine Eguavoen has made a quick U-turn on his earlier stand on the Super Eagles' job, saying he is still very much in charge of the team as the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Eguavoen had on Tuesday after the Super Eagles played a goalless draw with their Rwandan counterparts in Kigali said that the mandate given to him by his employer was to manage the team for the two African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifying matches against Benin and Amavobi of Rwanda respectively.

But speaking shortly after arriving in Nigeria from Kigali on Wednesday morning, Eguavoen insists he remains in charge of the Super Eagles.

"It is quite unfortunate that people just trigger something that is not correct, and the situation we are in now we don't need any negative story.

"I only said I'm going sit down with high hierarchy of the federation after these two games and we will see how we go about prosecute the next games, but when I saw the story I was kind of worry, I'm concern and whatever people are reading outside there is not correct.

"I'm still very much in charge , I'm the technical director of NFF saddle with the responsibility of handling the Super Eagles at this moment and that is where we are for now," Eguavoen said.