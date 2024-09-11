Nigeria: Peter Obi Nigerian Version of Donald Trump - Presidency

11 September 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Presidency has described the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as the Nigerian version of former US President and Republican candidate for the US 2024 election, Donald Trump.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Bola Tinubu, Temitope Ajayi, drew the comparison in a post on social media platform, X on Wednesday.

This comes following the US presidential debate between Trump and Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Peter Obi is the Nigeria version of Donald Trump. Like Obi, Trump will use the most negative epithets imaginable to describe a country he wants to lead again just to make a point and rile up his base," he wrote.

During the debate, Harris and Trump clashed on many issues ranging from abortion rights to immigration, as both candidates sought to sway voters in a tightly contested race.

Ajayi added, "Kamala Harris prosecuted Trump very well in their first face to face debate yesterday night. Kamala convincingly won the debate and left no one in doubt about his capacity.

"Vice President Harris knew Trump's weakness and set traps for him. Trump fell for her baits. Both candidates have been fact-checked on their claims in the debate. While Harris was reported to have made just one incorrect claim, Trump made 33 false claims in the same 90 minutes debate."

Media reports revealed that Trump often responded to Harris's provocations by repeating conspiracy theories and making false statements regarding the 2020 election and immigration.

Despite being fact-checked by debate moderators, the former president stood by his controversial claims, including the assertion that immigrants were consuming the pets of U.S. residents.

"In Springfield, they're eating the dogs -- the people that came in -- they're eating the cats, they're eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what's happening in our country," Trump said, contradicting the Springfield city manager, who said such accusations had no basis in fact.

The 2024 US elections are slated to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

