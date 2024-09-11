Nigeria: Delta to Display Rich Tradition At National Youth Games Opening Ceremony

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 8th National Youth Games, tagged Asaba 2024 has promised to showcase Delta's rich tradition as the opening ceremony of the Games holds Wednesday.

Delta is hosting the 8th National Youth Games after staging the 7th edition in 2023. This year's Games, which started yesterday 9 will run till September 19 at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Chairman of the LOC, Chief Solomon Ogba, said that Wednesday's opening ceremony would capture a variety of things, particularly the rich tradition of the people.

"Delta State has a very rich tradition and we are going to display some of them on Wednesday. As you all know, sports and music goes together. Some of our top musicians will be on ground to thrill the young athletes and visitors on Wednesday," Ogba stated.

Over 5,000 athletes from different states of the federation are taking part in the Games.

Meanwhile, traders in Asaba and environs are excited with the business opportunities the event presents, and are thankful to the Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, for his commitment to sustaining the hosting of the Games in Asaba.

Some of the traders had already stationed their wares and stuff, both within and outside the premises of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, since Friday, September 7, and through the weekend, awaiting the arrival of the contingents.

Many of the traders said they had been anticipating the games, to take advantage of the huge business opportunities it presents for them.

"As you can see, we are already setting up and the stadium environment is already bubbling with various businesses as we await the arrival of the state contingents," one of the traders who simply identified herself as Ugochi enthused.

"You know, business is about numbers and you can imagine the possible business prospects and turnover with the convergence of over 5,000 athletes and officials for about ten days presents here. This is outside the thousands of spectators who will be flocking in daily for the period of the competition."

Some of the items on display are diverse. They range from foods, drinks to clothes, shoes and electronic gadgets, devices and accessories, sundry fashion stuff, household items, artifacts, etc.