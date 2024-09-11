Nigeria: Shettima Says Maiduguri Floods Most Catastrophic in Decades As Victims, Agencies Assess Impact

A situation report on the flood by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), says more than 239,000 people were affected by the flood

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that the flood disaster in Maiduguri was the most catastrophic in the Borno State capital in over three decades.

Mr Shettima stated this on Tuesday during an on-the-spot assessment of the floods in Maiduguri.

He spoke as residents of Maiduguri town displaced by water from the Alau Dam began returning to their homes as the flood water receded.

On Tuesday, the devastating floods swallowed many buildings and took over roads and bridges.

The vice president said the floods' impacts exceeded estimation but assured that the federal government would assist the affected communities.

Shettima in Maiduguri

President Bola Tinubu had directed Mr to visit the city to assess the damages caused by the devastating flood and to sympathise with the people.

On Tuesday, Mr Kashim led a federal government delegation to the beleaguered city. On arrival, Governor Babagana Zulum received him and took him to the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi, which was also hit by the flood.

From the palace, the vice president drove to Bakassi camp, where thousands of flood-displaced people were taking refuge.

Mr Shettima told the distraught victims that the government would support them with 50 trucks of rice.

He added that the government would also collaborate with the North East Development Commission and other agencies to ensure they did not spend more than two weeks at the camp.

Unprecedented scale

"The flood's unprecedented scale has presented challenges beyond our previous experiences," the vice president said.

"The disaster serves as a sobering reminder of the increasing threats posed by climate change, not just globally, but particularly to North East regions.

"Nigeria's vulnerability to flood disasters has been highlighted time and again, as witnessed during the devastating floods of 2012, 2018, and 2022.

"The factors contributing to these recurring disasters are diverse, and for this reason, Tinubu has developed a comprehensive roadmap to address these challenges headlong.

"Nonetheless, the federal government remains determined in its commitment," he said.

Mr Shettima said that, as with other states facing similar crises, the government will mobilise all necessary resources to support all affected persons.

He expressed the sympathies of Mr Tinubu to the victims.

"I am deeply devastated by the flood that has engulfed Maiduguri and its environs. My heart goes out to the families who have tragically lost their homes and livelihoods in this calamity.

"Our grief is shared, but so is our resolve to offer support and comfort as you begin to recover from this disaster.

"Now, more than ever, we are compelled as a nation to come together to overcome the losses suffered, and we are committed to finding lasting solutions to this recurring issue," he said.

The vice president added: "The flood, which began over the weekend and worsened in the following days, was the direct result of excess water from the Alau Dam.

"The collapse of the spillways unleashed a significant surge of water downstream, causing widespread flooding in the surrounding communities.

"As we speak, efforts are ongoing to evacuate and resettle residents in the affected areas while ensuring the provision of food, shelter, and medical assistance until the situation stabilises."

2024 Flood Outlook

Mr Shettima said in response to the 2024 Flood Outlook, the government had implemented comprehensive contingency plans and adopted proactive measures to mitigate potential impacts.

According to him, the government intensified its interventions in flood-prone areas characterised by erratic rainfall patterns and complex river basin dynamics.

He said the areas had been prioritised in flood mitigation strategies to safeguard communities, protect agricultural zones, and reinforce critical infrastructure.

He commended the government of Borno State for its swift and effective response to this tragic situation.

"I also want to acknowledge the remarkable resilience of the good people of Maiduguri and surrounding areas, who have demonstrated extraordinary compassion by being their neighbours' keepers.

"I am in Maiduguri to oversee the implementation of comprehensive flood mitigation measures.

"We will overcome this tragedy as long as our resolve remains strong, as long as we remain united, as long as we remain compassionate, and as long as we prioritise strategic actions to emerge from this even stronger than ever," he assured.

Floods recede

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many of the flood victims who slept outside said though the water had subsided, they wanted to assess their losses.

"We are just rushing to see what is left of our homes and to salvage any remnants of our property we can still use," Ali Bana of Gwange ward said.

Musa Abdullahi of Gomari ward said he was able to get to his house.

"My house is still flooded," he said. "From the looks of things, we have more days to spend outside before we can move back in."

239,000 people affected - UN Office

Meanwhile, a situation report on the flood by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said more than 239,000 people were affected by the flood.

"The floods have forced some of the affected people to move spontaneously to the Muna IDP camp, which was already hosting over 50,000 IDPs.

"Government authorities have evacuated residents in high-risk riverine areas to several locations," the report noted.

NAN reports that the flood incident has affected communication, power and water supply in most parts of town.

NEDC begins assessment

Meanwhile, the North-East Development Commission (NEDC)has begun an on-the-spot assessment of the flood's level of destruction.

The commission's managing director, Mohammed Alkali, made this known on Wednesday in a statement signed by Naomi Abwaku, his media assistant, in Abuja.

While sympathising with the victims, Mr Alkali promised that the agency would provide immediate humanitarian assistance to cushion the effect of the flood disaster.

"This is an unfortunate incident, and I will advise those living in the flood-prone areas to exercise extreme caution and avoid those areas for their safety," he said.

He said that the commission will, in the interim, liaise with the state government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to support the victims.

According to the NEDC director, the commission will provide relief materials to the victims pending the completion of an investigation into the causes of the flood.

NCoS facilities affected

In a related development, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) says it was working to mitigate the flood's impact on its facilities in Maiduguri, particularly the Medium Security Custodial Centre.

Abubakar Umar, Assistant Controller of Corrections and Service Public Relations Officer, stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Umar said the NCoS was taking necessary measures to ensure public safety.

"Our officers and men are working around the clock to ensure a smooth and secure transfer process.

"As the agency responsible for inmate safekeeping, we are taking all necessary measures to ensure public safety, including evacuating inmates to safer facilities, ensuring smooth operations, and collaborating with sister security agencies to provide support and assistance to those affected."

Mr Umar thanked the presidency for its support and guidance and for Vice President Shettima's visit to Maiduguri to assess the situation.

NAN reports that the last time the Allau Dam experienced a similar issue was in 1994, resulting in unprecedented flooding in Maiduguri, with almost half of the town submerged.

SEMA relief centres

Also, the Borno Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has opened two relief camps to accommodate the people displaced by the flood.

The agency's director-general, Barkindo Mohammed, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

He said the two camps--Bakassi and Dalori--situated along Bama Road had the capacity to accommodate over 10,000 families.

Similarly, the State Government Committee on Flood, coordinated by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Bukar Tijjani, has continued to focus on evacuation and the provision of relief materials.

Meanwhile, the Borno Network of Civil Society Organisations (NECSOB) has appealed for urgent assistance from all across Nigeria for the flood victims.

The executive director of the network, Bulama Abiso, said the victims were in dire need of support to cushion the effects of the traumatised situation.

"A devastating flood has struck Maiduguri, leaving thousands of people homeless, without food, water, or shelter.

"The situation is dire, and we urgently need your assistance to provide relief to the affected communities," Mr Abiso pleaded.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said such support could be in the form of food and non-food items, medicines and money.

ACF seeks regional planning laws

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has extended its condolences to communities affected by floods caused by overflowing rivers, streams and dams.

In a statement issued in Kaduna by Tanko Muhammad-Baba, the ACF's National Publicity Secretary, the forum expressed concerns over the tragic loss of lives, destruction of property, and disruption of livelihoods across several communities.

"These floods have caused catastrophic damage to many areas, coming at a time when Nigerians are already struggling with significant economic challenges, including inflation, insecurity, and food shortages.

"The floods have only worsened the situation," the ACF said.

The forum referenced the severe flooding in Maiduguri, where on Tuesday, video footage showed streets and homes submerged, bringing life to a standstill.

"Similar scenes have been reported across other northern states, with homes, farmlands, and infrastructure left in ruins.

"The devastating images from Maiduguri are just one example of the widespread flooding across many communities, with no clear end in sight," it noted.

"The ACF grieves with all those affected and prays for comfort for those who have lost loved ones and property," it said.

The forum called on government agencies, emergency responders, and humanitarian organisations to urgently and without bureaucratic delays provide relief and assistance to affected areas.

It also urged the deployment of military engineers to restore damaged infrastructure and provide temporary shelters with basic amenities.

Furthermore, the ACF emphasised the need for strict enforcement of regional planning regulations, building codes, and environmental laws to prevent future disasters.

The forum condemned the negligence and corruption that often result in preventable tragedies.

"We must ensure that no more lives, limbs, or property are lost due to incompetence, dereliction of duty, or corrupt practices.

"We call on the public to adhere to environmental regulations, maintain proper hygiene, and avoid actions that block drainage systems or waterways," the forum said.

The ACF also prayed for God's protection over all communities and called for sustained efforts to prevent future natural and man-made disasters.