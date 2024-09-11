Gambia: DLEAG Arrests Switzerland-Based Gambian With Suspected Hashish

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG), stationed at the Banjul International Airport, recently arrested and seized Moroccan Hashish from a Switzerland-based Gambian.

Mr Ousman Saidyba, the Public Relations Officer of the said agency, said the seizure was said to be the single biggest seizure of hashish at the Airport.

"45-year-old Abubacarr Njie, a Gambian National holding a residential permit of Switzerland was arrested upon arrival at the Banjul International Airport with sixty blocks of suspected Moroccan Hashish," he said.

PRO Saidyba said preliminary investigations into the matter indicated that the suspect traveled from Switzerland to Spain where he collected the said suspected prohibited drugs from a friend and thereafter proceeded on his journey to The Gambia via Casablanca with Royal Air Maroc.

He said that the arrest follows several other significant seizures mounted by the Airport Command within the past week.

"On the 2nd of September, 2024, the Agency's Airport Command seized thirty-four pellets of suspected cocaine from a 51-year-old female Portuguese National who hid the said drugs in her pants. Follow-up investigations into her case led to the apprehension of a male Portuguese National on the same day with two hundred pellets of suspected cocaine at Baraka Estate in Bakoteh. These seizures among several other landmark seizures indicate the Agency's commitment and determination to bridle the drug situation in the country," he said.

In a similar but separate development, Saidyba said operatives arrested sixteen individuals including an Alleged Child Offender (ACO) at diverse locations across the country for possession of varying quantities and types of drugs.

He said 32-year-old Maurice Valentin Sambou, a Senegalese residing in Pikine, was arrested at the ferry terminal on the 6th September, 2024 with some quantities of suspected skunk which was concealed in a Black Handbag.

He said 30-year-old Joseph Chery, a Gambian engineer by profession was arrested on the 7th September, 2024 with fifteen pieces of suspected cocaine (crystal) concealed in foil papers and placed inside a transparent bag.

Saidyba said DLEAG's Brikama field office also recovered bundles of suspected cannabis sativa on the 6th September, 2024T the suspected cannabis sativa was concealed in cement papers and further placed in a red and black backpack with a motorbike with registration number MC WCR 0051B.

He said all the suspects were taken into custody while further investigations into their respective matters continued.