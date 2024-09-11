Nigeria: Woman Slumps, Dies While Giving Testimony in Church

11 September 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The incident happened during a church service on Sunday.

The police in Lagos State have confirmed the death of a 55-year old woman, identified as Ifeoma, who slumped and died after sharing a testimony in her church.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in Lagos, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said that the incident happened at 8.48 a.m. on Sunday at a church service in Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

Mr Hundeyin, a superintendent of police, said that the zonal accountant of the church reported the incident.

"The accountant reported that during testimony hour in the church, while the service was on, Ifeoma came out singing songs to give her testimony when she suddenly slumped.

"She was quickly taken to a nearby hospital but was referred to a hospital in Isolo where she was confirmed dead," Mr Hundeyin said.

The police spokesperson said that based on the report, detectives were detailed to visit the hospital with the complainant.

He also said that when the detectives got there, they were told that the husband and family of the deceased had taken the body to her town in Anambra for burial.

NAN did not mention in its report the name of the church where the incident happened.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

