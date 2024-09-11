Gambia: Speaker Jatta Warns of Consequences of Corruption On Democracy, Public Trust

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Fabakary Tombong Jatta, has told the country's lawmakers that corruption undermines democracy and erodes public trust.

The Speaker said this on Monday, 9September 2024, while delivering a statement at the onset of the Third Ordinary Session of the 2024 Legislative Year, at the Legislative House in Banjul.

"Today, I have the great pleasure of applauding the exceptional efforts of several Honorable members, who went above and beyond their parliamentary duties during the recent recess. Your committee to engage directly with your constituents, during the period is both commendable and reflective of the true spirit of public service," he acknowledged.

Parliamentary recess, Speaker Jatta said is an essential time for the members to reconnect with their electorate, listen to their concerns, and understand issues that matter to their electorate as they are representatives of their electorate at the legislative house.

"Your proactive engagements during this time demonstrate a profound dedication to serving communities and enjoining commitment to addressing their needs and aspirations," he stated.

He further commended a group of members who have been entrusted with critical and monumental tasks, to conduct a parliamentary inquiry into alleged petroleum activities and transactions within the institutions.

"This inquiry is ongoing. Corruption is a scourge that undermines the very foundation of our democracy and erodes public trust. It compromises the integrity of our systems and impedes progress. Addressing this issue requires not only courage and integrity but also an unwavering commitment to justice and transparency," he said.

He continued to tell members selected to conduct the inquiry, "I extend my deepest appreciations and commendations. Your willingness to take on this challenging role demonstrates your dedication to the principles of accountability and good governance."

"You have stepped forward at this critical moment and your efforts are instrumental in ensuring that we uphold the highest standards of ethical conduct," he told the members holding an inquiry on petroleum products.

He told the members that they have come together yet again under another shadow that affected the nation, lamenting: "The recent flooding has brought unprecedented hardship to many of our communities, leaving in its wake destruction and despair."

He said that as they stand united in their commitment to addressing the crisis, he took a moment to acknowledge the resilience and solidarity of the people who have been most impacted, "our hearts go out to those who have lost their homes, livelihoods, and sense of security. We recognize the profound loss that many homes are experiencing and we stand with you in these difficult times."

He said that it is their collective responsibility to offer not only their thoughts, but also their actions, support, and resources.

According to Jatta, as a country and people, they are also confronted with an oppressive issue that affects the very fabric of the society, and that is the rising prevalence of illicit drugs.

This, he said, is not merely a matter of public health, but a significant challenge that touches on the nation's security, families, and future.

He said, "The increase in drug abuse and the proliferation of illegal substances, have led to widespread consequences that is a rise in addiction rate, devastating impact on our youth, escalating crime rates, and its impact on our health care and social service."

He said that there is need to acknowledge the gravity of the issue and the urgent need for a comprehensive and coordinated response.

"Our communities are suffering, families are turned apart and lives are being lost to the scourge of drug addiction. It is incumbent upon us all, as legislators and leaders, to address both the symptoms and the root causes of this crisis," he said.

"We must tackle the issue, from multiple angles. Prevention, treatment, enforcement, and education," he challenged the lawmakers.

Dilating on political tolerance, he said that as they navigate the complexities of governance and public discourse, it is essential that "we reaffirm our commitment to respecting and embracing diverse political views. Political tolerance is not merely a political principle, but it is the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy."

He said it, among others, ensures the free exchange of ideas, healthy debate on policies, and peaceful coexistence of differing opinions, and allows them to function as a unified society, despite their varying perspectives and beliefs.

"In our country, we have seen periods of intense debate and differing viewpoints. This is a testament to a vibrant democratic process. However, we must approach these differences with respect and understanding, rather than division and hostility," he said.