Gambia: Rongo Petitions Deputy PS Manjang for Alleged Land Encroachment

Momodou Lamin Jarju renowned artistically as Rongo has sent a petition to the Office of the President regarding alleged interference into their family lands by Deputy Permanent Secretary Mamudou Manjang.

Manjang works in the Ministry of Regional Government and Lands.

Rongo stated that the lands are subject to litigation and the courts have forbidden people from interfering in the land. He informed the head of state that there were plans to encroach on his family lands by some people in the government.

The petition was also copied to the Ministry of Justice and the Director General Gambia Civil Aviation Authority.

Rongo explained that his grandfather gave a vast area of land for the Banjul International Airport extension so many years ago while they retained some for their family.

Rongo said he had personally warned Manjang to stay away from the land to avoid any problems. In the letter, Rongo gave a historical background of the land and the area. He stated that his family members were the first settlers there and they had served as soldiers to the former colonial masters.

He explained that his late grandfather and other family members first settled within the ancient settlement of Babilon. At the time, they were serving as colonial soldiers before they relocated to the capital Bathurst where they were securing various colonial facilities during the First World War before the creation of their new settlement of Little Bathurst during the Second World War. He said when they were clearing the area for the establishment of the Airport at the time, Rongo said the former Director of Civil Aviation Bai Jagne and some authorities in 1988 respectfully approached his late father Lamin Jarju and other family members, who were the original owners of the said land to allow some parts of the lands to be used for extension of the runways for NASA space shuttle landing and takeoff. He added that at the time the Americans proposed to develop the Airport and extend the runway towards Bafuloto.

Rongo said his parents gave permission to the requesters for the land to be used. He added that currently, some of those lands have been given away for private use.

Momodou Lamin Jarju said he still knows the boundary between the part of their land already allocated to the airport and the remaining parts of the land called Jola Kunda Misranding.

Rongo said he would never allow any other part of their remaining traditional lands to be taken without his permission for any so-called airport extension.

Rongo attached several documents to the petition sent to the head of state. The documents included colonial boundaries and other documents to show that the land is a subject of litigation in court.

Foroyaa tried several means to hear from Manjang, but he was not available.