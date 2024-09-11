Nigeria: Roche, Oncopadi Partner for Breast Cancer Awareness, Screening

Roche, a leading multinational healthcare company has announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Oncopadi, a provider of digital integrated healthcare services.

A statement from Roche said the partnership aims to drive awareness and support breast cancer screening to enable early detection in patients and quick referrals to treatment centres for onward diagnosis and treatment.

"This partnership aims to screen 5,000 women for breast cancer across Nigeria as well as provide follow up counselling and navigation up to 12 months after screening. Women with suspected lumps are assured of personalised care and follow ups through the innovative PROSECare App powered by Oncopadi Tech," it said.

Breast cancer is one of the most prevalent forms of cancer in Nigeria and worldwide.

A 2023 study that reviewed breast cancer outcomes over a ten year period estimated that one-in-two women with breast cancer die five years after a diagnosis in Nigeria.

In comparison, only two women out of 10 die from breast cancer in countries with similar economic indices as Nigeria.

While basic screening is essential, many factors including a lack of awareness and standard screening services often limit patients from being diagnosed early.

The collaboration between Roche and Oncopadi is designed to bridge this critical gap in care.

Dr. Ladi Hameed,General Manager, Roche Products Limited said, access to screening and early diagnosis is a pivotal step to win the fight against breast cancer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said, "By partnering with Oncopadi, we are ensuring critical screening services are more accessible to Nigerians, regardless of their geographic location or financial situation. This collaboration underscores our commitment to ensuring four-in-five women survive breast cancer five years after diagnosis."

Dr. Omolola Salako, CEO of Oncopadi said, "We are excited to partner with Roche to enhance the levels of breast cancer care for women in Nigeria. This partnership will allow us to offer widespread screening and awareness services. Together, Oncopadi and Roche are taking a significant step forward in the fight against breast cancer."

Roche and Oncopadi said they are both committed to the success of the initiative and would work closely to gather feedback from beneficiaries and providers, while proactively identifying opportunities to enhance care.

The Oncopadi PROSECare app will integrate awareness and screening services into its existing care pathways, providing seamless referrals and ensuring that patients receive post screening results quickly and efficiently.