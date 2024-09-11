Nigeria: Kwara United Apologise Over Home Defeat to Tornadoes

Kwara United have sent apologies to their ardent fans and supporters in the wake of a disappointing 2-1 loss to Niger Tornadoes in their first home match in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Despite taking control of proceedings from the blast of the whistle with a strong display, Kwara United succumbed to goals from Joseph Godstime in the 36th minute and Sebiu Ibrahim in the 62nd minute.

Although Sadeeq Yusuf managed to salvage a goal in the dying moments of the match, it proved insufficient to salvage a draw for the home side.

Head Coach, Tunde Sanni, attributed the defeat to his players' lack of inefficiency in front of goal.

He reassured fans that the team would diligently address these shortcomings and exhibit improvement in forthcoming matches.

Majin Mohammed, the Head Coach of Niger Tornadoes commended Kwara United's performance but emphasized the importance of unwavering focus throughout their fixtures.

Bashir Badawiy, the General Manager of Kwara United, also regretted the setback and tendered a heartfelt apology to the club's loyal supporters.

He pledged that the technical staff would meticulously address the areas of weakness and strive to reclaim their winning form.

Kwara United will play ElKanemi Warriors in their next fixture

Apart from Kwara United, Abia Warriors and Heartland also suffered home losses to Remo Stars and Enyimba respectively.