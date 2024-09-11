Liberia: Be Mindful of Your Criticism

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia warns former presidential candidate, Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe to be mindful of his criticism of President Boakai and the administration.

Cllr. Gongloe, a renowned human rights lawyer, recently criticized the government for alleged lawlessness and a lack of seriousness in fighting corruption.

He also accused President Boakai of demonstrating a troubling disrespect for the rule of law and noted that corruption has become a daily activity for administration officials.

In response to Gongloe's comments during a regular press briefing at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism here on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, Deputy Information Minister Daniel O. Sando dismissed the criticisms as unfounded, adding that Cllr. Gongloe is only trying to create a false impression.

"This is absolutely untrue, and we reject it to the fullest," he counters.

Deputy Minister Sando emphasizes that he sees no substantial evidence in the Counselor's claims, which he believes are aimed at undermining the government's efforts to improve Liberians' living conditions.

He argues that the government is committed to addressing corruption and has not found any of its current officials implicated in corrupt activities.

"The government appreciates Cllr. Gongloe's views on the economy's progress, but contrary to his impression, we remain committed and vigorous in our fight against corruption", maintains the deputy minister.

He notes that President Boakai has issued a zero-tolerance mandate against corruption, and the government is adhering to this policy.

Sando cites the appointment of Cllr. Gongloe's running mate from the 2023 election, Dr. Emmanuel Urey King Yarkpawolo, is in government as Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Environmental Protection Agency, who he says is making notable achievements as evidence of the administration's competence.

Instead, he urges the political leader of the Liberian People's Party to observe the process of governance as it unfolds to see whether the President will deliver on his promises or not.

Addressing Gongloe's claim that some government employees were dismissed for exercising their right to free speech, he further argues that such statements are erroneous.

While acknowledging the constitutional right to free speech, he stresses that individuals must be accountable for their actions and consequences thereof.

He continues that the conduct referred to by Cllr. Gongloe is deemed unacceptable within the civil service, which provides limited recourse, including suspension or dismissal, for such behavior.

He questions lawyers' understanding of civil service policy and free speech, emphasizing that those who criticize must also be prepared to face the consequences.

Sando says the government has more pressing issues to address than pursuing individuals because of party affiliations. He reaffirms government's commitment to tackling corruption, fighting drugs, and upholding the rule of law.

Addressing a news press conference in Monrovia over the weekend, Cllr. Gongloe noted that President Boakai has failed to adhere to the rule of law.

He stressed that governance by adherence to the rule of law is fundamental to the success of any democratically elected government.

"President Boakai's administration has demonstrated a troubling lack of respect for some laws made for the governance of Liberia. As I said earlier, the Boakai administration failed to follow the law made by the legislature in 1973 to form a government of inclusion - Section 10.2 of the Executive. This law has not been amended or repealed". He reminded.

Commenting briefly on the fight against corruption, he argued that the government has demonstrated and continue to demonstrate lack of seriousness in fighting corruption, pointing that corruption continues to plague the country, and despite early promises of reform, the Boakai administration has not taken corruption seriously.

He disclosed that high-level officials implicated in corrupt practices remained untouched while civil servants struggled daily to make ends meet and saw no improvements in wages or working conditions.

"The fight against corruption must begin with our leaders being held accountable. The people of Liberia will have confidence in the government's seriousness about fighting corruption if it begins to hold its own officials accountable and not make excuses for them. I want to let current government officials know that there is no secret in government. When you steal, the comptroller, the chief account, the procurement director will know. Even your driver and personal assistant and security officers will know." He continued.

Emphasizing the importance of adherence to the rule of law, the Liberian Human Rights lawyer noted that during the Boakai administration, the public witnessed the dismissal of government employees for mere criticism of the President on social media.

He decried that this undermines constitutional right of freedom of speech and fosters an environment of fear, adding that yet, ex-president George M. Weah in the first few months of his administration, repealed all anti-speech laws, Sedition, Criminal libel and Criminal Malevolence against the President.

"Our laws on procurement and other statutes for the governance of our country should be followed without exception or excuse. For example, the recent violence was based on illegal search warrants. Because the search warrant was illegal, all the actions that were based on the illegal search warrant was wrong. Therefore, government was wrong and bears the full cost of the properties that were damaged and the treatment of those, who were wounded. This government must govern according to the laws of Liberia. The law is the law until it is amended, repealed or until the Supreme Court says otherwise." Gongloe emphasized.