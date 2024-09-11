Liberia: House Intervenes in Saclepea Retirement Crisis

The House of Representatives has taken action regarding the ongoing health workers' retirement crisis in Saclepea, Nimba County, after a written communication from Nimba County District#7 Representative Musa Bility to the plenary.

The Saclepea Health facility has been struggling with severe staff shortage, prompting Rep. Bility to request the House to summon key government officials, including Civil Service Agency (CSA) Director Josiah Joekai, Health Ministry officials, and Labor Minister Cooper Kruah.

Rep. Bility said the government's policy of retiring specialized health workers without replacement is a potential indicator of a nationwide crisis.

"Our health system is fragile, and the ongoing retirements without a replacement plan will worsen the crisis," he cautioned.

He added that the absence of trained professionals had crippled operations at the facility, putting the community at risk.

"Honorable Speaker, we cannot allow this trend to continue. Retiring specialized health workers without adequate replacements is a ticking time bomb. The situation in Saclepea must serve as a warning for the entire country".

Appearing before the House of Representatives on Tuesday, the CSA Director, Josiah Joekai, acknowledged the issue but assured lawmakers that measures were in place to prevent a collapse in essential services.

He said while some health workers are due for retirement, others would remain temporarily to train replacements.

"We are mindful of the difficulties this has created. Some retirees will be given special dispensation to remain on the job and provide training to new workers before they fully retire.

He said the Civil Service Agency is working with the Ministry of Health to ensure a smooth transition, adding, "We are offering pre-retirement counseling to all retirees and ensuring that replacements are being prepared, especially in critical sectors like healthcare and education."

Mr. Joekai said no workers have been removed from the payroll, and those who were asked to stay home still receive salaries.

"There have been claims that people were removed from the payroll, but that is not true. Those affected are still being paid while we work through this process".

Meanwhile, the House's leadership has taken size of the matter and will decide whether to put a temporary hold on the retirement process or allow the CSA to continue with its work.