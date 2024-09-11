Liberia Prepares for National Identification Day

Liberia will join over 30 African countries to celebrate National Identification Day here.

The National Identification Registry (NIR) announces plans for its second annual National Identification Day celebration, which will take place here on Monday, September 16, 2024.

The event, which is being planned under the theme "Celebrating the Right to be Visible, " will be held in conjunction with Global ID Day, which is observed in more than 30 African countries.

The Executive Director of the National Identification Registry, Andrew Peters, says this year's event aims to raise awareness about the importance of legal identity and the need to ensure that every Liberian is officially recognized by the state.

He explained that the celebration would begin with a parade from 9th Street, Sinkor, to the Monrovia City Hall, where an indoor program would be held.

Addressing a news conference in Monrovia on Tuesday, Mr. Peters disclosed that President Joseph Boakai will deliver the keynote address at the event, underscoring the government's commitment to ensuring every citizen has a legal identity.

"Global ID Day is about ensuring everyone is recognized and accounted for," the NIR Boss adds.

He says legal identity is a key factor in accessing essential services. Many are left without access to healthcare, education, banking, and even the ability to vote.

He also reveals that superintendents from all 15 counties will be commissioned as ID Ambassadors during the event, noting that their role will be to educate citizens in their respective regions about the importance of the National ID Card and promote its use, particularly in rural areas.

Mr. Peters emphasizes that National ID Day is not just about celebration but also about practical action. As part of ongoing efforts, the Registry has encouraged all citizens and legal foreign residents to make sure their National ID cards are up to date.

He discloses that 15 enrollment centers operate in Monrovia and surrounding areas, with additional centers located across the country.

"We are calling on all Liberians to visit our enrollment centers to register for a new ID card or renew their expired cards. A valid National ID is crucial for participating in civic life and accessing essential services like healthcare, education, and banking."

He stresses that National ID cards play a vital role in Liberia's efforts to build an inclusive society. They are not only a legal requirement but also a tool for social and economic empowerment.

He says ID Day is part of a larger movement led by the Pan-African group ID4Africa, which promotes the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) 16.9

"Legal Identity for All. As a member of ID4Africa, Liberia has been actively involved in this initiative to address the global challenge of undocumented individuals, especially in developing countries."

He continues that the NIR's efforts reflect Liberia's commitment to the global goal of universal legal identity.

He notes that legal identity ensures that citizens are visible to the state and can participate fully in society through voting, accessing public services, or opening a bank account.

The National ID system in Liberia has made significant strides since its inception. The NIR continues to work toward increasing the number of citizens and legal residents enrolled in the system, making sure every individual has an opportunity to be recognized, he says.