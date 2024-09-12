Sudan: 10.8 Million People Now Displaced in Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix

Sudan — Harrowing new figures show that in the largest displacement crisis in the world, more than 10.8 million Sudanese are internally displaced. This represents 20 per cent of the population of Sudan, and 14 per cent or one in seven of displaced people worldwide.

The latest Sudan Mobility Overview, published bi-monthly by the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) of the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM), highlights that Sudan, which represents the largest displacement crisis in the world, now hosts approximately 14 per cent - one in seven - displaced people worldwide. Over 20 per cent of the population in Sudan was displaced since 15 April 2023.

The DTM shows that an estimated 90 per cent of displaced households could reportedly not afford food, nearly all (97 per cent) are in localities with high levels of acute food insecurity or worse.

An estimated 172,520 individuals were displaced due to floods between July and August 2024, the DTM shows. Approximately 41 per cent were already displaced due to conflict prior to the onset of floods.

Underpinning these figures, the DTM relies on a network of 492 enumerators and 7,217 key informants to collect data from 8,898 locations across all 18 states in Sudan, according to the IOM.

DTM Sudan estimates that 10,834,382 individuals (2,186,855 households) are currently displaced in Sudan, as of August 27, 2024. An estimated 8,066,827 individuals were displaced since April 15, 2023. An estimated 2,344,904 individuals crossed borders into neighbouring countries since April 15, 2023. 28 per cent of displaced people who were initially displaced prior to the onset of conflict on April 15, 2023 were displaced again after April 15, 2023, while 52 per cent of displaced people were children under the age of 18 years.

Famine

As reported separately by Radio Dabanga, an increasing number of displaced people in Darfur are reliant on home-grown crops to achieve some measure food security in light of the prevailing famine in the region.