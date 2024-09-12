Sudan: UN Security Council Extends Arms Embargo On Darfur Only in Sudan

Internally displaced people (IDPs) wait for transport after food distribution at Un Gargor, Kassala where CARE has distributed Sorghum, lentils, salt, and cooking oil to over 6,000 people

The UN Security Council on Wednesday extended an arms embargo on Sudan's Darfur region for another year, after experts said it had been regularly violated amid the ongoing civil war, including by the United Arab Emirates.

In a resolution adopted unanimously, the Council extended until 12 September 2025 the sanctions regime in place since 2005, which is aimed solely at Darfur.

That includes individual sanctions (asset freezes and a travel ban) on three people, and an arms embargo.

The "people of Darfur continue to live in danger and desperation and despair. This adoption sends an important signal to them that the international community remains focused on their plight," said deputy US ambassador Robert Wood.

Though sanctions do not apply to the whole country, their renewal "will restrict the movement of arms into Darfur and sanction individuals and entities contributing to or complicit in destabilising activities in Sudan," he said.

Ongoing conflict

More than 16 months of war between rival Sudanese generals has killed tens of thousands of people and triggered what the United Nations calls the world's worst internal displacement crisis.

Sudan at 'cataclysmic breaking point' amid multiple crises, UN warns

The war pits the army under Sudan's de facto leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against the RSF, led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The UN and humanitarian organisations fear that the war could degenerate into new ethnic violence, particularly in Darfur, already ravaged more than 20 years ago by the scorched-earth policy pursued by the Janjaweed -- Arab militiamen who have since joined the RSF.

China and Russia, permanent members of the Security Council who abstained the last time the embargo was renewed, in 2023, this time voted in favour.

The move "will go some way towards stemming the steady flow of illicit arms into the battlefield and calming down and deescalating the situation on the ground," said deputy Chinese ambassador Dai Bing.

He said the sanctions were "a means, not an end. They must not replace diplomacy."

Calls for more sanctions

Jean-Baptiste Gallopin, a researcher for Human Rights Watch, said the decision was a "missed opportunity" by the Council to extend the embargo to the whole of Sudan.

Accept Manage my choices In their annual report, published in January, experts charged by the Council with monitoring the sanctions regime said the arms embargo had been violated multiple times.

They pointed the finger at several countries, including the UAE, accused of sending arms to the RSF.

Sudanese ambassador Al-Harith Idriss al-Harith Mohamed said it was "no secret" that the UAE has a "key role" in the fighting, and argued that maintaining the embargo creates "an imbalance between the different forces in Darfur."

His Emirati counterpart rejected the "baseless" accusation, describing it as "a cynical attempt to deflect attention from the failings of the Sudanese armed forces."