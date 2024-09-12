Mali Junta Suspends Tv5 Monde for Three Months, Citing 'Lack of Balance' in Reporting

Mali's ruling junta has imposed a three-month suspension on the French-language channel TV5 Monde, citing a lack of 'balance' in a news report.

Mali's media regulator, the High Authority for Communication, announced its decision, criticising TV5 Monde for reporting on the deaths of at least 15 civilians in drone strikes in the northern town of Tinzaouatene without considering the Malian army's perspective.

The controversial report aired on August 25 as part of the channel's widely viewed Africa program in Mali.

In a statement, the channel said: "TV5 Monde regrets this situation, and in particular the fact that it was not approached by the HAC and was unable to provide any explanations regarding the facts of which it is accused".

Press freedom watchdog, Reporters Without Borders has condemned the junta's move against the French-language broadcaster.

Accept Manage my choices The channel said that the Malian army had not yet provided its version of events at the time the channel broadcast its report on the drone strikes, "despite direct requests from TV5 Monde".

"However, the Malian army's version was given by TV5 Monde in a news item dated 26 August," the channel said.

Mali has been ruled by military leaders since back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021.

Breaking away from former colonial ruler, France, the junta has instead turned politically and militarily towards Russia.

French media taken off air

Since taking power, Mali's military leaders have suspended the widely followed French outlets France 24 and Radio France Internationale.

The junta also suspended France 2 in early 2024, before news channel LCI suffered the same fate at the end of August.

Correspondents from a number of foreign media have been forced to leave, go into exile or cease work.

Mali's military leaders have also taken an ever-tougher line on political opposition within the country.

TV5 Monde aims to promote French culture and creativity, with ownership shared between French, Belgian, Swiss, Canadian and Quebec public broadcasting companies.

