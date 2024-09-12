Nigeria: BBNaija 9 - Big Test for Fan Favourites This Week As Eviction Fever Looms

This week, a massive clearout looms in the Big Brother "No Loose Guard" house, and some fan favourites could be among the casualties.

This week, a massive clear-out looms in the Big Brother "No Loose Guard" house, and some fan favourites could be among the casualties. With barely four weeks left on the show, sixteen housemates remain after Biggie decided to give a week's nomination break in Week Six. The suspense is palpable as their fans await the fate of these beloved housemates.

On Monday, the house was back in the nomination room, with the voting results throwing up nine housemates, including some big fan favourites, for possible eviction. The unexpected turn of events has left many in shock. We take a look at some of the nominees and their chances of survival on the chopping block this week:

Kellyrae and Kassia: Before the split of the pairs, some section of the fans said the money is married this season because of "Doublekay" Kellyrae and his wife, Kassia. This week, both have been put up for eviction by housemates. They escaped eviction twice as a pair without being in the bottom three. But now that they ride solo, it would be an uphill task for their fans to split the votes and save both. Will the couple remain in the house after Sunday night eviction?

Ozee: Given the popularity of the Mbadiwe Twins in the house, it is expected that Ozee should be saved by the fans this week. The job should be easier for their fans, as his twin brother wasn't nominated. It will be the biggest shock of the night if he gets evicted.

Shaun and Victoria: After the nominations, some fans expressed surprise at how the housemates put Victoria up for eviction. She's probably the calmest in the house, and many wonder why housemates see her as a threat. She and Shaun formed the Shatoria pair and are up for eviction this week. How will the fans split their votes? Will the Wanni X Handi fans turn up for Shaun? Regardless of what happens, one is expected to survive on Sunday.

Sooj and Topher: In one of the major surprises of the nomination session, Topher decided to put himself up for eviction by nominating himself. This could be costly, as the Aces fans will have to split the votes to keep both in the house. Sooj's bond with Nelly in the house has made him one of the fan favourites, which could help sway some votes from the Nelita camp. It is widely expected that one of the two or both would go home on Sunday.

Ben: If Ben survives this week, it would be a miracle. The last time his Beta pair was up for eviction, they finished in the bottom three and had a lucky escape. Luckily for him, Tjay won the Head of House game, so their fans can put in all the votes to try and save him. But would that be enough?

Chizoba: She and her sister, Onyeka, finished in the bottom three the last time Chekas were on the chopping block. They bond with the Mbadiwe Twins, but Ozee is also up for eviction, and no help is expected from that camp. With the calibre of housemates she's up against, Chizoba's chances of survival are very slim.

By the way, these are merely predictions. However, the audience can change the narrative and save their favourite housemates by voting for them. The voting channels are open until Thursday night.