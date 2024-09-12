Nigeria: Plateau Speaker Finally Bows to Pressure, Swears in Remaining APC Members

11 September 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa

The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Gabriel Dewan, has sworn in all the remaining five members of the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC).

The new legislators - Owen Dagogot (Quan Pan North constituency), Theodore Maiyaki (Quan Pan South constituency), Yakubu Sanda (Pengana constituency), Dachung Dadon (Riyom constituency), and Dalyop Gyang (Shendam South constituency) - were sworn in during plenary at the Old Government House.

The are among the 16 lawmakers who were declared winners by the Appeal Court in November but were refused swearing-in by the Speaker, who claimed he was in receipt of a court order regarding their declaration as winners of the elections from their constituencies.

The affected members had earlier accused the Speaker of forcing them to sign undated forms as a condition for being sworn in, but they reportedly refused to sign the forms, a development that delayed their swearing-in.

Daily Trust had reported on Monday last week, how former Governor Simon Lalong and other members of his party talked tough against the speaker's refusal to swear in their members, accusing the speaker of acting the script of Governor Caleb Mutfwang, an allegation that the state government denied.The state chapter of the APC had severely called on President Bola Tinubu to direct the speaker of the house to swear in its members.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

