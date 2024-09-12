Nigeria: Jigawa Govt Approves N336.6bn for Road, Education, Health, Water Projects

11 September 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Muh'd Zangina Kura

The Jigawa State Executive Council has approved a total of N336,698,992, 180.1k to fund capital projects in the state's education, road, health and water supply sectors.

The state's Commissioner for Information Youth Sports and Culture, Hon Sagiru Musa revealed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the SEC meeting on Wednesday.

Musa said out of the money, the Council approved the award of contract for the construction/rehabilitation and maintenance of 45 road projects across the state, covering 835.36km at the cost of N300,466,881,045.53 only.

"The Council has also approved the payment of 10% (N30,046,688,104.55K) the total contract sum as advance payment.

"The Council approved the award of contract for the renovation 42no. Senior Secondary Schools across the State.at the coast of of Eight Hundred and Seventy-One Million, Six Hundred and Ninety Thousand, One Hundred and Eighty-Nine and Twenty-Five Kobo (N871,690,189.25K) only"

"The sum of N16,033,194,435.57) was also approved for the construction of Permanent Site College of Nursing Sciences Hadejia Campus, while the sum of N4,898,890,897.00K for the, Renovation / Improvement of College of Health Science and Technology Jahun and the sum of N1,908,550,544.75K for the Construction of New General Hospital at KafinHausa.

"The sum of N5,057,288,845.35k for upgrading General Hospital Ringim (N4,077,464,147.76K and the council also approved for the payments of N4,809,958,330.67K only as 30% mobilisation to the contractors for immediate commencement of the health and education projects.

"The sum of N473,624,289.79K only was approved for contracts to Upgrade and Conversion of Diesel Motorized Water Supply Schemes to Solar Powered in 27no. Small Towns across the state," Sagir said.

He however assured the people of Jigawa State of the commitment of Governor Malam Umar Namadi-led administration to deliver dividend of democracy to their door steps for the improvement of the social and economic, as well as growth and sustainable development in the state.

