The NCDC reported 7,056 suspected cholera cases as of 1 September compared to 3,096 cases at the same point in 2023.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said that Nigeria witnessed a significant rise of 128 per cent in cholera cases.

NCDC said that Lagos State accounted for 60 per cent of all cases, with Lagos Island being the most affected Local Government Area (LGA).

The NCDC, via its official website, said that for the epidemiological week 35, the death toll had also increased by 106 per cent with 204 fatalities in 2024.

It reported 7,056 suspected cases as of 1 September compared to 3,096 cases at the same point in 2023

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as of 24 June, the country announced a state of emergency on cholera.

This was due to a case fatality rate of 3.5 per cent, well above the national expected average of one per cent.

Cholera is a severe diarrheal illness caused by the bacterium, Vibrio cholera, which remains a significant health challenge, especially in regions with inadequate sanitation and clean water access.

Understanding the transmission mechanism of cholera is crucial in curbing its spread and implementing effective prevention measures.

The public health agency also identified other heavily affected states to include Bayelsa, Katsina, and Zamfara.

"Cholera fatality rates slightly improved, dropping to 2.9 per cent from 3.2 per cent in 2023," it said.

The NCDC said that it was intensifying rapid diagnostic testing and stool culture tests to contain the outbreak.

"Vulnerable groups, particularly children under five, remain the most affected,"it said.

It said that there were ongoing monitoring efforts, and called for increased public awareness and intervention to curb the outbreak.

Meanwhile, public health experts have pointed to several factors contributing to the surge in cases.

John Okoro, an epidemiologist, highlighted the impact of inadequate sanitation in densely populated urban areas.

"The lack of proper waste management systems and access to clean water in areas like Lagos Island has made it a breeding ground for waterborne diseases.

"Poor sanitation and overcrowded living conditions are accelerating the spread of infections," Mr Okoro explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He underscored the urgent need for government intervention, stating that, "improving access to safe drinking water and investing in sanitation infrastructure should be a top priority.

"Without these changes, communities in urban slums will continue to suffer from preventable outbreaks," he said.

Environmental health specialist Peter Adamu also commented on the importance of addressing long-standing infrastructure gaps.

"Slum areas, particularly in Lagos, have been neglected for years, which not only puts residents at risk but increases the overall public health burden on the country.

"It is time we prioritise these vulnerable communities if we are serious about preventing future health crises," Mr Adamu stressed.

He called for a comprehensive approach to urban health planning, underscoring the need for multi-sectoral collaboration between health, environmental, and urban planning authorities.

(NAN)