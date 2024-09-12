Nigeria: Let Mohbad's Soul Rest, Social Media Critic Tells Bloggers

ONE year after the death of Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter, late Ileri-Oluwa Aloba, popular as Mohbad, a social media critic, Mr Ibrahim Koleosho, has appealed to online bloggers profiting from the fracas within the Aloba family to desist from disrespecting the soul of the late singer.

Koleosho, while announcing the activities of programme scheduled for the one year remembrance of the late singer, said in a statement that the best that could be done to the soul of the late singer is to lay him to rest.

He urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to intervene in the prolonged fracas between the deceased father, Joseph, mother, Abosede and the wife, Wunmi, saying that could go a long way in getting justice for the soul of the late singer.

He said: "We celebrate the life of the late Ileri Oluwa Aloba, (Mohbad). It is exactly one year today that we lost him.

"The circumstances surrounding his death remain a sad reminder of how life is ephemeral. And it is very sad that the soul of such a talent is still in the morgue, a year after his controversial death.

"As we celebrate his death, we seek justice to the soul of Mohbad. We also seek peace within the family.

"As far as I am concerned, nobody is a winner until Mohbad's body is laid to rest. That is the most important thing that could be done to his soul.

"Governor Sanwo-Olu should help set up a reconciliation committee that would ensure peace within the Aloba family.

"Those profiting from the crisis within the deceased family should stop disrespecting the soul of the late singer.

"More importantly, the Lagos State House of Assembly had once promised to look into the late singer's musical deals and see how his royalties be paid to the family.

"All these are still pending and yet Mohbad's body is yet to be buried. The Aloba family should unite and stay away from online bloggers that are bent on making money from the family.

"That is the best way to restore peace and respect the memory of the late singer."

He also cautioned some Nollywood actors not to trivialise Mohbad's case as it could cause more crisis than resolving the raging issue.