Nigeria: Borno Flood - We're Still Trapped, Can't Access Work, Business Places - Victims

Thousands of residents in Maiduguri, Borno State, have expressed concern over the devastating flood that ravaged many communities in the state, saying that many were trapped and could not access their places of work, farms or business centres to get what to eat and feed their families.

Recall that over one million residents were affected, with more than 200,000 victims displaced and now taking refuge at different accessible camps created by the state government.

Also, flood has cut off a road and a bridge in the outskirts of Saminaka town, cutting off Marjire and four other agrarian communities in Saminaka, Lere Local Government headquarters of Kaduna State.

This is as Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, early yesterday, visited camps of the displaced persons at Bakkasi, FGC Monguno, Yerwa Girls Secondary School, Gomari Airport Primary and Secondary school among others.

719 victims rescued

Meanwhile, Director General of Borno State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Mohammed Barkindo, said they have rescued 719 victims of flood that ravaged Maiduguri and Jere.

This came as Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, raised concern over cases of snake bites in the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps, in the state, lamenting that the agency recently recorded 16 cases in the camps within a space of two weeks.

Zulum also went round the city to inspect the level of damage, even though he could not access many areas such as State Lowcost, University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Customs, 500 Abbagana Housing Estate, Gwange, Muna general area, where the victims were still trapped as at yesterday.

Many residents who spoke to our Correspondent hailed the GOC 7Div, Brigadier General Abubakar Haruna, for his timely and sustained recue mission by deploying military trucks and other logistics to ferry many victims out of the flooded areas.

"If not because of the efforts put in by the GOC, many victims would have been consumed in their houses," said Babagana Ali of Gwange Ward in Maiduguri.

Zulum in an interview with journalists commended the Federal Government for releasing N3 billion to the state for flood intervention, which he said, came in handy, as each displaced persons profiled in each of the camps was given N10,000 to ameliorate their immediate sufferings.

He said: "I want to commend President Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima, as we have since received the N3 billion flood intervention funds shared to each of the 36 states, including Abuja, which is a timely intervention even before we experienced the flood disaster.

"Government is working out modalities on short and long term solutions to flooding, as the Minister of Water Resources, including experts are expected to be in Maiduguri to compliment efforts of the state government in mitigating the effect of the disaster."

Residents take refuge on housetops; lament the whereabouts of loved ones

Many residents in the affected areas said they could not locate loved ones trapped by the flood, even as many have been without food in the last 48 hours, as they hung on the roof of their houses.

Mallam Yusuf Ibrahim, whose wife was admitted to the antenatal care, UMTH, said his wife and other patients were relocated upstairs on Tuesday, for safety, as the entire hospital was flooded.

Another victim, lamented that her 67-year-old farther, Mallam Isiaka Adam from Gomari Airport and 10 siblings have been trapped in their home in Mashamari behind University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, and that there was no way to access them with food.

Also, another victim, who gave his name as Abubakar Mohammed from Abbaganaram Ward, who is now taking refuge at Bakkasi Camp along Maiduguri-Biu Road said: "It was very terrifying. However, I managed to escape the severe flood after town criers alerted our community few hours to the flooding on Monday evening.

"I immediately mobilized my family and chattered a two tricycle riders, who ferried us out to another safe location, before we found ourselves in this camp."

SEMA raises concern over cases of snake bites in Benue IDPs camps

Executive Secretary of SEMA, Sir James Iorpuu, while flagging off the distribution of relief materials to 14 IDPs camps in the state, explained that the cases were recorded in Daudu I and II camps in Guma LGA and Ichwa camp in Makurdi LGA of the state.

He lamented the burden the agency bears in providing health support for the IDPs, particularly the cases of snake bites and appealed for support from partners.

He said: "In recent months, Benue-SEMA has faced the tragic challenge of snake bites among our IDP populations. I am pleased to report that we have successfully treated over 16 cases across various camps, thanks to the swift action of our health teams and the support from our partners.

"As a follow up to reduce the occurrence of the prevalence of the snake bites, all IDP camps including Ikyogen refugee camp have been fumigated. However, we still require additional medical supplies and support to prevent further tragedies. I urge our partners, both local and international, to continue supporting us in this crucial area."

He disclosed of the plans of the agency to commence IDPs farms in the state to enable the persons of concern engage in farming activities to support themselves.

He commended Governor Hyacinth Alia of the state for donating a tractor to ensure the success of the project.

Borno SEMA finally broke silence, says it rescued 719 victims

The DG of SEMA, Mohammed Barkindo said they have rescued 719 victims of flood that ravaged Maiduguri and Jere.

The DG disclosed this whole giving update on the flood as it entered second day, yesterday.

Barkindo noted that the victims were trapped on roof tops, trees and upstairs in various locations of the town.

"SEMA went with divers and rescued 719 people trapped on top trees, upstairs and took them to their chosen locations. The rescue operations started Tuesday and continued up to this time today.

"We documented their contacts to check on their well-being since they were taken to private residents, where they insisted to live with their relatives.

"Virtually all those we rescued, especially along Lagos Street, said they preferred to stay with their relatives, while the rest also suggested better options. None of the 719 was taken to the camp," he said.

He said the divers improvised rescue facilities were used such as like rope, tubes and other materials to carry out the operation.

Meanwhile unconfirmed report indicated that unspecified number of people were killed, as some dead bodies were sighted floating inside flood in some inaccessible communities.

Flood cuts off 5 Villages in Kaduna LG

In Kaduna State, Governor Uba Sani assured that his government would take urgent actions to address the plight of the people of the communities and the entire Lere council, as the road collapse has affected the communities in no small measure.

The governor who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Malam Liman Kila. who led the Flood Impact Assessment Committee to Lere LGA said, his administration was committed to the development of the rural economy.

According to him, "We have seen the damage done to this road and the bridge. This certainly deserves urgent attention because we have been briefed that, five communities have been cut-off and their commercial activities have been seriously affected because these are agrarian communities.

"We are assuring that Governor Sani is very committed to promoting the rural economy and addressing the plights of the citizens. Our committee will brief the governor on this development today and we are assuring that, urgent action will be taken," he said.

Chairman of Lere council, Mathew Gambo, expressed appreciation to the governor for setting up a high-powered committee chaired by his Chief of Staff, saying that, such was a demonstration of the governor's commitment addressing the people's plights.

According to him, "We appreciate the governor of Kaduna State for his prompt action by sending a delegation led by the Chief of Staff to see our situation. The collapse of this brigade has broken the link between Saminaka, and so many communities. It has crippled the economic activities in those areas. As you know, Lere LGA is an agrarian LGA."

The committee also visited other locations affected by flood within the councul, including Wawan Rafi village, where a bridge also collapsed, Nasarawa and Ungwan Shuru areas of Saminaka township.

Agency confirms 49 dead, 226 communities affected in Kano

The Kano State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, has confirmed 49 persons killed and 226 communities affected by flood and windstorm in 27 local government areas of the state from January, 2024 till date.

Executive Secretary of SEMA, Alhaji Isyaku Abdullahi-Kubarachi, disclosed this, yesterday, while briefing newsmen in Kano.

He recalled that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMET, had earlier predicted high risk of flooding in 14 local government areas of the state.

He said the affected areas include Tudun Wada, Gwale, Wudil, Danbatta, Ajingi, Dala, Gwarzo, Madobi, Bichi, Kano Municipal, Karaye, Tarauni, Minjibir, Bebeji, Rogo, Shanono, Kabo, Garin Malam and Ungogo.

According to him, others were Kumbotso, Nasarawa, Kura, Dawakin Kudu, Dawakin Tofa,Gezawa, Rogo and Bagwai Local Government areas.

He noted that the flood destroyed 6,583 houses while 38, 814 persons were affected.

He said: "8,289 farmlands equivalent to '36,265 hectares' were destroyed, 1, 414 persons were displaced and 139 persons were injured."

According to him, the agency has taken rapid prompt response by visiting the affected councils to sympathise with the victims on behalf of Kano State Government and distributed relief materials to alleviate their sufferings.

"SEMA in collaboration with relevant stakeholders organised several workshops to proffer ways of curtailing environmental hazards, especially flood."

He commended Governor Abba Yusuf for providing logistics and other necessary assistance to alleviate the suffering of the victims.

He warned against building on waterways, urged residents in the state to always clear drainage system in front of their houses to prevent flood.