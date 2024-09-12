Nigeria: Global Labour Movement Petitions Tinubu Over Alleged Rights Abuse

·Plans Int'l day of rage against hounding of labour leaders

International labour unions, under the aegis of the the International Trade Union Conference, ITUC, and Public Service International, PSI, have condemned perceived rights abuses and persecution of trade unions and labour leaders in Nigeria, especially President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero.

This came as indications emerged yesterday trade unions across the world are planning a day of rage to protest and draw global attention to alleged increasing rights abuse, intimidation and persecution of labour leaders in Nigeria.

Sources in some of the international labour unions, told Vanguard the protest would come before the end of September in major capitals across the globe.

One of the labour leaders in Europe, told Vanguard: "We are certainly becoming very uncomfortable and concerned about the happenings in Nigeria. Nigeria, which is a respectable voice in global labour movement, is degenerating.

"Many countries used to look up to Nigeria for direction but recently, the situation has been changing to a very dangerous situation. If the situation is not addressed now, smaller countries, especially the sub Saharan region, may copy from the bad precedence Nigeria is setting.

Therefore, we are planning a day of rage, global protest in major cities across the world to denounce and draw global attention to increasing human rights abuses, attacks, intimidation and persecution of labour leaders in Nigeria, particularly, the President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, by security agents."

ITUC petitions Tinubu

Meanwhile, ITUC has petitioned President Bola Tinubu, seeking his intervention over alleged harassment of Ajaero and other labour leaders by security operatives.

ITUC, in a letter by its General Secretary, Luc Triangle, said: "I write on behalf of the ITUC, which represents 191 million workers in 167 countries, including Nigeria, to condemn the arbitrary arrest and detention of Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

"The ILO principle on Freedom of Association provides that trade unionists should enjoy freedom of movement to participate in trade union activities abroad and to return to their country.

"His Excellency, there is a worrying trend in Nigeria of violations of trade union rights and we ask that your office reins in this behaviour. On August 7, 2024, security forces forcibly raided and ransacked offices of the NLC without any justification.

"They claimed to be looking for seditious information, which they did not find. Some NLC publication materials were confiscated. These continued assaults on Nigeria's trade movement put democracy in the country at risk.

PSI kicks

On its part, The Public Service International, PSI, while reacting to the invasion, invitation, arrest and subsequent seizure of the international passport of Ajaero, the global union federation of more than 700 trade unions, representing 30 million workers in 154 countries, including Nigeria, observed that democracy was endangered in an atmosphere which forbade unfettered freedom of expression.

PSI General Secretary, Daniel Bertossa, while condemning the treatment meted out on Ajaero by the security agents, said: "On September 9, 2024, Ajaero, who is also the General Secretary of the PSI-affiliated National Union of Electricity Employees of Nigeria, was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Service, DSS, while on his way to the airport to meet with Trade Union Congress colleagues in the United Kingdom..

"Our message is that our global union movement is closely monitoring the ongoing harassment of Nigerian union leaders and will not accept this sort of intimidation. Arrests of our comrades, such as Joe Ajaero, are damaging Nigeria's international reputation.

NASU condemns

Similarly, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, in a statement by the General Secretary, Prince Peter Adeyemi, cautioned the federal government against a blanket clampdown on trade unions and opposing voices in Nigeria.

Adeyemi, who is also the PSI's Vice President, representing Africa and the Arab world, said: "The arrest of Comrade Ajaero is not only an unnecessary witch-hunt but also a clear attempt on the part of the Nigerian government to intimidate and harass Nigeria trade unions leaders.

"Even during the reign of the military, we didn't witness this level of excessive use of state powers to intimidate and coerce labour leaders.

"Rather than suppress the voice of dissent, the government should positively redress its anti-people policies towards the emancipation of the downtrodden Nigerian workers. While Ajaero has now been released on bail, the ramping up of intimidation efforts against activists and union leaders is causing concern around the world."