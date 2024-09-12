Liberia: 'Disgraceful Miscarriage of Justice'

Monrovia — The Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND), a newly formed grassroots Civil Society Movement and one of the leading voices for accountability and Justice in Liberia, has termed the House of Representatives Committee Report of the 2024 National Budget Fingering as a reflection of a disgraceful miscarriage of Justice.

A legislative investigation into alleged budget alteration has blamed the House of Representatives Deputy Chief Clerk for transmitting to the Executive Mansion a document he received from the Senate Secretary without consulting the Speaker or his Deputy.

On August 17, 2024, House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, in consultation with the House Leadership, constituted a Specialized Committee to investigate claims that the 2024 National Budget had been altered.

The committee found that Bong County District #2 Representative James Kolleh had made a motion stating, "Each spending entity for which appropriations have been made in this budget shall submit a Quarterly Budget Performance Report to the National Legislature."

The motion continued that the report should be made through a Specified Procedure and reporting template to be regulated by the Public Account Committee (PAC)," and the Plenary accepted the motion.

The House committee found that this motion was altered to "Legislative Budget Office (LBO)" instead of the PAC.

The report added that the Act to approve the National Budget was passed on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 14:50GMT during the House's extraordinary session.

But, responding to the House Investigative Report in a press release dated September 11, 2024, STAND categorically rejects and condemns the Committee report, describing the finding as a disgraceful miscarriage of justice, protecting powerful officials from prosecution while unfairly targeting lower-level staff.

" STAND categorically rejects and condemns the special committee report investigating the 2024 national budget tampering. This report represents a deliberate cover-up of organized crime involving high-ranking members of the Legislature. Chaired by Representative Robert Flomo Womba, the committee's findings reflect a disgraceful miscarriage of justice, protecting powerful officials from prosecution while unfairly targeting lower-level staff," the group alarmed.

The Civil Society Movement further indicated that the Womba Committee ignored irrefutable evidence within its report, which directly implicates lawmakers in this criminal act.

The release stated that the 2024 national budget, passed and submitted to the President's office on May 7, 2024, was illegally withdrawn and altered to infuse at least $20 million for hedonistic motives.

" The report also exposes a serious crime: the forgery of the Speaker's signature while he was out of the country. This egregious act raises significant concerns, and the Speaker's muted response only heightens suspicion. Without a clear and decisive effort to distance himself and hold the responsible parties accountable, his silence may be interpreted as a tacit endorsement of this grave offense," The release quoted.

The release further pointed out that, despite overwhelming evidence implicating members of the Joint Ways, Means, and Finance Committee and senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Womba report astonishingly shifting blame to junior staffers is an affront to the intelligence of the Liberian people.

" STAND demands an immediate and thorough investigation into this blatant fraudulent activity. The Liberians deserve justice, and everyone responsible, regardless of rank, must be held accountable. This scandal has deeply undermined public trust in our institutions, and the refusal to prosecute those involved reveals a broken system that protects the powerful while punishing the powerless," The release stresses.

Meanwhile, the group warned that if swift action is not taken, it (STAND) will, within days, petition the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) to launch a formal investigation and prosecute all officials involved in this budget tampering scheme.

Liberia's leading accountability Voice said that the LACC's mandate under its amended Act requires it to intervene in corruption, fraud, and abuse of power. STAND will ensure this mandate is enforced.

The release stated that Liberia cannot tolerate a system where the powerful are shielded while the powerless are scapegoated. Noting that confronted with such blatant hypocrisy, STAND is committed to protecting the public interest and will continue to advocate for justice until it is achieved.

" Driven by a strong commitment to Liberia's future, STAND is determined to hold accountable those responsible for manipulating the 2024 National Budget for personal gain. In our pursuit of justice, we will urge our international partners to view these individuals not as dignitaries but as perpetrators of economic crimes that have hindered the nation's progress, and we will call for the revocation of any privileges or honors they no longer deserve," the release concluded.