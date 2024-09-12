Liberia: Lawmakers Allot Emergency Fund to Combat Monkeypox

The monkeypox outbreak is a global public health emergency, spreading to more than 51,000 people in nearly 100 countries, including Liberia.

Across Africa, according to the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), as of 20 August 2024, twelve member states of the African Union (AU) including Liberia reported 18,910 cases and 541 deaths.

In a Special Sitting on September 11, the House of Representatives voted to provide flexible support in the 2024 Recast Budget to help address on-the-ground needs as part of response efforts, known as emergency preparedness and hazard support to enable the NPHIL in helping to aggressively respond in combating the Mpox viral disease.

The House's decision was triggered by a communication from the chairperson on the Health Committee, Rep. Julie F. Wiah, alarming that there are two confirmed cases in Sinoe and Lofa Counties with several other suspected cases.

"I have the honor to extend my compliments and to draw your attention to the current situation concerning the outbreak of Mpox (Monkey Pox) across several African countries," Rep. Wiah wrote.

"Hon. Speaker, in view of the above and as chairperson on the Committee on Health, I am urging the Leadership of this Honorable Body to see genuine reasons to allocate budgetary appropriations for emergency preparedness and hazard support to enable the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) to double up in their preparedness in combating the Mpox viral disease," she added.

The House's Chairman on Ways, Means, finance and Development Planning, Dixon Seboe, in his preliminary deliverable of the Recast Budget, said the House is considering the appropriation of US$500,000 to US$1.5m for the Monkeypox response.

He thanked the House's chairperson on Health, Rep. Wiah, for the communication but expressed hope that the fund will be used for its intended purpose on treatment, education and outreach to the communities most affected.

In response, the House's Health Chairperson added that the funds will help to contain the outbreak through equitable interventions and culturally sensitive education materials.

Meanwhile, according to medical personnel, Monkeypox is a rare but serious disease typically beginning with flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes, progressing to include rash on the face and body. It can be transmitted from skin-to-skin contact and coming into contact with objects and materials a person with monkeypox has used.

In this outbreak, monkeypox has spread mostly during intimate contact, including sex, hugging, kissing and the touching of fabrics. Most of those affected in the current outbreak are gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men. However, anyone who has come in close, personal contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk. Data show a growing disparity in vaccination rates among different racial and ethnic groups, creating an urgent need for enhanced communication efforts to reach those most at-risk with accurate and timely health information.